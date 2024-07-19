The P1 Is a $10K Urban-Oriented Beast Inspired by New York City: It's Still Ugly!

With everything electrified, we’re starting to see more radical machines to ride around the neighborhood. Infinite Machine's P1 is the perfect example of a very odd and modern EV.
Ladies and gents, before us, lies the P1, an electric and modular e-moped that looks like the sort of free vehicle you’d get whenever you purchase a Tesla Cybertruck. However, this thing is anything but free, rolling in with a starting price tag of $10,000. Time to explore a bit of what the heck is going on here.
First and foremost, it’s important to note a little bit about the minds and hands behind the magic here. That would be none other than Infinite Machine, a crew born in New York who are aiming to change up the urban vehicle landscape with the P1. Funny enough, as “I’d never buy that” as this EV may seem, it’s already on its second production batch, with just 250 2025 models lined up and ready for order. Oh, and if you happen to check the manufacturer’s website, you’ll see that these babies are shipping to just about every nation under the sun. The question is: just what are we getting our hands on?
According to the P1’s product page, this EV can perform four different actions, and made possible by the way Infinite designed the P1. For example, the seat of the P1 is an odd one, and it’s also here that we’ll be able to add an array of gear to define your EV. Set up similarly to the way panniers work; you can hang extra battery packs along the sides of the seat, cargo cases, and even an attachable speaker. Last but not least, you can also attach a trailer to the P1. All of these are crafted with the same sharp and modern look. More on the cargo options, the rear of this seat can hold a helmet, and in front of the driver, there’s a bag or backpack mount.
From here, let’s dive a tad deeper into the styling Infinite Machine has chosen for the P1. According to their website, New York City was their inspiration for this EV, and if I may say so myself, I can see it, but I don’t like it; it’s just my opinion. Everything is all squared off and sharp, with a look that’s clearly Cybertruck-inspired. If this is the future of EVs and vehicular styling, I don’t want it.
Beyond all that, Infinite Machine also places several features at our disposal, be they for safety, comfort, or security. ABS is there for safe and secure braking, cameras for collision and road threats, and even fire-resistant batteries. Then there’s GPS tracking, alarms, and even wheel and motor lock. The lockable under-seat storage is also an option for keeping your valuables safe.
Furthermore, Infinite prides itself on a few of the P1’s innate abilities, some of which include the ability to “park anywhere,” that it’s “faster than the subway,” being able to carry a passenger, and able to be operated without a motorcycle license. Furthermore, the P1 has seen European and US homologation for compliance. All that means you should just be able to hop on and ride off, assuming you drop the $10K on a white-glove delivery service and a standard P1.
Finally, if you don’t have the $10K to preorder your P1, you can just submit a $1,000 deposit. Since it’s completely refundable, there’s really nothing to lose, but to try it before you buy it is always the way to go: patience.
To understand what’s going on with the P1, allow me to point out that Infinite has crafted a machine that doesn’t just have the whole modern and sharp look about it, but it’s also designed to be rather powerful, easy-to-use, and above all, modular. Since that last design aspect may be a tad hard to understand, let’s start with it.
What I do want is the level of power the P1 shows off. For example, the rear wheel of this little urban two-wheeler is rocking a mean 6 kW motor that’s tuned to hit 55 mph (88.5 kph). That’s more than enough speed to handle whatever your daily travels throw at you, but beyond that, it’s sporting a max range of 60 miles (96.5 km) on a full charge. The latter is made possible by a 45 Ah battery, which is also removable, so if you have two, one can sit on the charger while you drain the other.
The only question that remains for me is whether or not you’d ever want to be spotted riding something like this. So would you? Feel free to comment below. Funny enough, plenty of people are seeing the P1 as a valid option for urban mobility. After all, Infinite Machine wouldn’t be going through with a second production run if the project failed the first time around; it didn’t.
