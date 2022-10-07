The Owner of This Shiny Black 1963 Split-Window C2 Corvette Wants Your Money

After almost 60 years, the C2 Corvette is even to this day a marvelous car. But it wasn’t perfect, having reduced visibility due to the split rear window, which raised safety concerns. Zora Arkus-Duntov (one of the main engineers who worked on the car) didn’t like that feature in particular, so it was removed in 1964.
21,513 units were produced for the 1963 model year, 10,919 convertibles and 10,594 coupes. This fits in the latter category and was bought by the current owner in 2002.
The car has gone through a lot, with many things having been replaced, including the chassis, interior, engine, transmission, brakes, and suspension. Having been refinished, the body has a clean black look to it, which goes well with the Forgeline knock-off wheels and the Michelin Pilot Super Sport redline tires.
Some other features worth mentioning include the flip-up headlamps, fender and B-pillar vents, and dual side-outlet exhausts.
Chassis 30837S110720 here gets moving thanks to a dry-sump 7.0-liter LS7 V8 engine and a T56 Tremec six-speed manual transmission, while the Baer six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers will help bring the car to a stop.
Inside you’ll find Mercedes Glove gray leather-upholstered bucket seats, with same-color door and rear trim panels. You can choose between the Vintage Air climate control and the power windows to cool off while cruising around.
The black dashboard features a 160 mph (257 km/h) speedometer, along with a digital odometer showing up 2,558 miles (4,117 km). That being said, the car’s total mileage is unknown. What’s for sure, though, is the car will be long gone by tomorrow, as the Bring a Trailer auction is set to end in about 18 hours.
With 12 bids at the moment and the current highest at $205,000, this split-window C2 Corvette coupe will soon have a new owner, and a lot can happen in this short amount of time. The clock is ticking…
