The Owner of This 2018 Ram 1500 Shows How the Paint Peels Off the Roof of His Truck

The owner of a Ram 1500 was counting on his pickup truck to withstand the test of time. But reliability went with the spring snow. The paint on the roof peeled off. The manufacturer can't do anything. The corrosion warranty on the truck expired.
When you buy a brand-new pickup truck, you don't buy it for a year or two because you are counting on its reliability, hoping that it will serve you for a few years. That is why you turn the market upside down to choose what you think is best for you.
That is exactly what Wade Adams from Okotoks, Canada, did in 2018, and he chose a Ram 1500. He was happy about his choice until, after a spring snow earlier this year, he noticed that the paint was coming off the roof. And it wasn't just a spot that peeled off but the entire top of his truck.
"I was sweeping that snow off my roof, and I noticed a piece of paint – it was a sizeable piece," he recalls in a conversation with Global News. He says that what started as just a few pieces coming off the roof soon grew into almost the entire roof.
He explains that the paint lifts right off and peels right up to the metal. "There is no paint left on it. There is no primer," he explains, and the video confirms.
Ram provides a comprehensive warranty for all panels against corrosion for three years with unlimited mileage. Furthermore, outer panels are covered for five years. However, for Wade Adams, the paint on his roof started peeling off after the warranties expired.
Global News reports that Stellantis also denied his complaint. Wade is disappointed he paid around $60,000 for his truck and ended up with a paintless corroded roof.
They will continue to investigate, but "this condition is inconsistent with the durability demonstrated by our paint process," Stellantis explained. Durability is one of the reasons the owner chose this truck.
Meanwhile, Adams is left with peeling off big chunks of paint off the roof of his vehicle. The paint pieces flap as he drives. He has already noticed spider cracks on the doors, so he expects the same to happen to them.
The owner of the 2018 Ram 1500 has yet another option. He could go for wrapping the roof of his truck in black film. And while he is at it, he can use a transparent protective film for all the panels of the vehicle.
None of the procedures would be covered by Stellantis.
Adam hoped that a conversation with the dealership where he bought his truck in 2018 would lead to a solution for him. The South Trail Chrysler dealership representatives tried to help him but told him that his corrosion warranty had expired and that they could not do anything.
What can he do to fix the problem?Wade Adams was not the first Ram truck owner to encounter the issue. On Ramforum, the owners complain about the problem and try to get rid of it. However, their vehicles are older than 2018.
One of the solutions they resort to is "a good rattle can." "Wet sanding, cleaning, priming, a 2k paint, and clear coat" are the steps of the procedure, according to those who have dealt with the problem before.
