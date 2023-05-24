The Other Side of Google Maps: Navigation Features for Motorcycles

Google Maps has evolved to become an all-in-one mapping service, providing users with everything from navigation instructions to very convenient ways of exploring a specific region anywhere on the planet.
Furthermore, Google Maps comes with all kinds of extras, including business information, store opening hours, reviews, and street-level imagery.
On the other hand, while Google Maps lacks a truck mode, it does come with support for scooters and motorcycles.
Google Maps in trucks
Motorcycle support in Google Maps
On the other hand, while Google Maps lacks a truck mode, it does come with support for scooters and motorcycles.
