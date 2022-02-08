The Only Unrestored Shelby Cobra FIA Roadster in Existence Is a Perfect Time Capsule

More on this:

1 Timeless Shelby Cobra Drags Cadillac ATS-V, Things Certainly Don't Go As Planned

2 Check Out How They Put a Cobra Replica in Cobra Kai for Season 4 as Terry Silver’s Ride

3 Modern Cobra Mystifies Hardtop Ducktail and Sculpted Widebody in Foggy CGI

4 The Rarest Shelby Cobra 427 Ever Built Goes Out for a Spin, Flexes Angry V8

5 Meet Dragonsnake, the Forgotten Shelby Cobra Dragster