The One-Off 2018 Koenigsegg Agera RS Phoenix Is Back on the Market

Up on multi-millionaire mountain™, there are only so many ways you can stand out. Having Koenigsegg built you your own spec car is one. Having it dripping in real gold is another.
Enter Phoenix, the one-off 2018 Koenigsegg Agera RS that multi-millionaire Manny Khoshbin took delivery of in the spring of 2018, after years of patient waiting. This was a very special car for more reasons than just the fact that it was Koenigsegg Agera RS, back then the world’s fastest production car. It was also the last one made of the 25-unit series, and it was specifically custom-made for Khoshbin, an incredibly well-known and well-off collector.
Khoshbin loved it, like he does all his custom hypercars. He never got it with the goal of selling it off but, only some months later, he was presented with an offer he could simply not refuse. Having paid $2.2 million for the Phoenix, he was able to sell it off for $4.1 million, after initially asking $5 million for it. Khoshbin would later say this was the fastest $1.9 million he ever made, but presumably, it did not come without some heartbreak.
Whoever wanted the Phoenix so badly is now looking to unload it: it is currently listed with Pagani Beverly Hills with a “Call for price” note. Well, of course the price is not listed, but there’s always the most recent $4.1 million price tag to use as reference.
The listing notes that this is a “1 of 1” and “everlasting,” which is putting it mildly. With a gorgeous, unique carbon fiber body, the Phoenix has real gold leaf accents throughout the exterior and the interior. Even the exhaust is of anodized gold, together with the brake calipers, the roof scoop, the hood and side stripes, the Koenigsegg badges and the Phoenix logo. The carbon-on-gold theme is carried inside, and where real gold leaf is not used, there’s gold stitching. You’d think a car decked in gold would look tacky, or at the very least funky, but this one does not.
The Phoenix comes with the 1MW Power Upgrade, so the 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 puts out 1,360 hp. Not that it’s seen much use on the road; despite the fact that it’s now on its way to its third owner, it comes with just 1,350 miles (2,172 km) on the clock. The Phoenix, after two full years and two owners who desperately wanted and supposedly loved it, is barely broken in.
