The One-Off 1957 Chrysler Ghia Super Dart 400 Concept Is Coming Up for Auction

Luxury transportation can mean a lot of things, and they’re not mutually exclusive. For some car collectors, it could mean the latest, most modern and fully personalized supercar, but for others, it could be the promise of utmost exclusivity of a one-off.
This one coming up for sale with Bonhams is just that: the most exclusive vintage imaginable because there are no two alike. It’s not just an old car that appeals to the nostalgic in all of us, but also a one-off concept and, at the same time, a gorgeous example of the Space Age era, which is best described as glorious as far as automotive design goes.
In the 1950s, Americans were looking forward to the future, one that involved a lot of outer space travel and never before imagined adventures. In the automotive world, this kind of optimism translated into countless designs inspired by space shuttles, with futuristic features that represented the perfect mix of luxury, comfort and functionality. All of this is on display in the 1957 Chrysler Ghia Super Dart 400 concept.
As luck would have it (if you’re a millionaire, on the market for such an exclusive piece of automotive design), it’s coming up for auction with Bonhams, at the Scottsdale Auction on January 26, 2023. The perfect way to start the New Year is by adding this concept to your personal collection, according to the auction house. It is offered as part of a “trans-Atlantic trio of rare, mid-century Chrysler Ghia show cars” from the Ramshead Collection.
Painted in striking yellow and black, the concept presents in completely original and unrestored condition, with a white and black fine leather interior. Space Age-standard design features include the high-rise fins and the futuristic (now retro-futuristic) front grille, chrome accents on the body, the dashboard and the futuristic center console sandwiched between the seats and featuring Chrysler’s Highway Hi-Fi record player, which Columbia Records developed specifically for the marque.
Under the hood is Chrysler’s dual-carb 392-cubic-inch Power Pack Hemi V8 engine that developed 400 hp when new, which was reflected in the vehicle’s name. The listing doesn’t mention whether it’s still running, but the understanding is that it is, with the odometer reading 49,000 original miles. The vehicle’s most recent showing was at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, where it won a class award, and its history includes its debut at the Torino Motor Show in 1957 and, later that same year, at the New York Motor Show.
Bonhams estimates the ‘57 Chrysler Ghia Super Dart 400 will fetch between $750,000 and $950,000, which might sound like a lot but not if you consider the fact that there is no other in the world like it.
In the 1950s, Americans were looking forward to the future, one that involved a lot of outer space travel and never before imagined adventures. In the automotive world, this kind of optimism translated into countless designs inspired by space shuttles, with futuristic features that represented the perfect mix of luxury, comfort and functionality. All of this is on display in the 1957 Chrysler Ghia Super Dart 400 concept.
As luck would have it (if you’re a millionaire, on the market for such an exclusive piece of automotive design), it’s coming up for auction with Bonhams, at the Scottsdale Auction on January 26, 2023. The perfect way to start the New Year is by adding this concept to your personal collection, according to the auction house. It is offered as part of a “trans-Atlantic trio of rare, mid-century Chrysler Ghia show cars” from the Ramshead Collection.
Painted in striking yellow and black, the concept presents in completely original and unrestored condition, with a white and black fine leather interior. Space Age-standard design features include the high-rise fins and the futuristic (now retro-futuristic) front grille, chrome accents on the body, the dashboard and the futuristic center console sandwiched between the seats and featuring Chrysler’s Highway Hi-Fi record player, which Columbia Records developed specifically for the marque.
Under the hood is Chrysler’s dual-carb 392-cubic-inch Power Pack Hemi V8 engine that developed 400 hp when new, which was reflected in the vehicle’s name. The listing doesn’t mention whether it’s still running, but the understanding is that it is, with the odometer reading 49,000 original miles. The vehicle’s most recent showing was at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, where it won a class award, and its history includes its debut at the Torino Motor Show in 1957 and, later that same year, at the New York Motor Show.
Bonhams estimates the ‘57 Chrysler Ghia Super Dart 400 will fetch between $750,000 and $950,000, which might sound like a lot but not if you consider the fact that there is no other in the world like it.