The One Feature the Offline Maps in Google Maps Need Right Now

More on this:

1 Google Maps’ Latest New-Gen Idea Is Aimed at Discovering Neighborhoods

2 A New Google Maps Alternative Launches on CarPlay

3 Man Drinks, Drives the Wrong Way on High-Speed Road, Hits 4 Vehicles, Blames Waze

4 Google Maps Is Getting Another New-Generation Feature

5 Not Just the Best Navigation App in the World: Google Maps to Help Find Undeclared Pools