The One and Only Verve Is Pioneer Campers' Answer to All Your Off-Grid Needs and Wants

Some RV and camper manufacturers focus on building several different models to please different customers. On the other hand, some teams build just one machine, tuned to give you and everyone around all they would ever need to get away from society. Fittingly dubbed the Verve, this travel trailer is crafted with over 25 years of R&D and is the only machine currently bearing the Pioneer Campers logo.
Pioneer Campers is one of those crews that's been present on the Australian RV and travel trailer scene since 1997. Since the early days, they've made a name for themselves by creating capable machines for those that need something more beefed up than your average teardrop. However, since 2019, this crew has operated under Track, another well-known brand of Australian machines. Luckily for us, they're still allowed to craft campers for making it through some of the roughest terrains on the planet, Australia.
You may have picked up on the fact that this is currently the only travel trailer to come out from under the Pioneer umbrella, and that's true. But there's good news and bad news regarding that statement. The amazingly good news is that Verve features all of Pioneer's focus throughout the development and building process, resulting in a machine with absolutely everything. The bad news is that "everything" tends to be a bit pricy. In this case, $128,500 Australian. That's a tad under $87,000 American.
Another piece of bad news is that this baby is currently off-limits to anyone outside of Aussieland. But that may change in time, as a few dealers throughout the world have started to catch on that machines crafted in the land down under are on a whole new level, not to mention that there's clear room to tack on their dealership fees. Time to explore what the heck is going on with this one.
Starting with a few aspects regarding the chassis and shell, we're looking at a custom HDG (Hot Dipped Galvanized) trailer with a Trakmaster independent trailing arm coil suspension with twin shocks, sheet metal walls and roof, and external storage to match a motorcoach. Some storage bays are used for things like an outdoor galley and all the other systems available.
A standard interior is typically decked out with overhead and ground-level storage, a basic galley block with no cooktop or fridge - just a sink and drawers - a hand pump with a drinking water filter, and a bunk above part of the dinette seating. There's also a wet bath in place, but that's self-explanatory for something of this size and price. Everything else, like a 900 W microwave, 85 l (22.5 gals) fridge, cooktop, or a different wardrobe, will cost extra.
Sure, all that sounds nice and all, but there's a reason I wanted to bring this unit to light, aside from it helping you escape the world outside, for its ability to integrate itself into the natural world around. Simply put, Australians love spending time outdoors, cooking, chatting, entertaining getting ready for other activities. So, the Verve is there to place everything at your wilderness-seeking fingertips with an extremely equipped exterior playground.
Still, need to be more satisfied with spending this much cash on the Verve? The electrical and entertainment systems may help. Helping you track battery flow and energy distribution is a REDARC Manager 30 system with two 100 Ah batteries, 320 W of solar panel power, a 240 V circuit breaker box, and a 1,000 W inverter. Another 160 W can be mounted on the roof if you want more juice. Maybe bring along some portable options.
Since you have a decent idea of what the Verve offers, I'd like you to take a moment right where you're sitting - take it as a relaxation experiment - and picture yourself living in one of these babies. Imagine romping through riverbeds, and mud-filled sections of dirt roads, only to reach a place where you know you can be yourself. Unfurl the outdoor galley, set up the bedroom how you'd like - either a queen or king size - and take a load off for the next few days. The sun overhead will ensure everything continues working. Once that's all good to go, unload those e-bikes, kayaks, or jet boards, and enjoy. It sounds like something to experience in the flesh if you ask me.
For now, let me point out something about this camper that surprised me. While it is just one model, Pioneer chose to implement countless systems with which you can customize your interior. And no, you don't have to buy another unit to access other layouts. This modularity mainly applies to the bedroom and dinette, but it affects how the interior works. The internal galley is also modular but revolves around purchasing available options to customize it.
While you're roaming around the camper, possibly looking for something to do, you decide to whip up something to eat. To do that, the Verve places two large slideouts at your disposal, which include a sink, cooktop, huge countertop space, a place to store your fridge/freezer, and an external pantry with around 115 l (30 gals) of storage space. Bring your pans, pots, ladles, spices, and a dash of junk food.
