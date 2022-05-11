The Once-Forgotten Boler and Trillium Camper Trailers Are Being Resurrected From the Dead

One team hard at work bringing attention back to these campers is Trillium Trailers Manufacturing (TTM). If you're aware of the history of these trailers, then the word Trillium means something to you; Trillium Recreational Vehicles Ltd. is the Canadian crew that kicked off the craze in the 70s. Want to see what's in store for the modern era?
One prominent feature of Trillium or Boler campers is that they're typically built out of nothing more than fiberglass, but the best part is that they're completed using two molded halves for the shell. Why is this important? Aside from featuring a one-piece roof, the lower half is also achieved from a single mold; weatherproof much? Monocoque molding is the only other shaping process that yields a more impermeable shell.
While fiberglass may seem outdated or primitive, don't get me wrong, it kind of is; with proper shaping and treatment, this material can still yield a camper with a great cost-for-capability factor. For example, the Outback we're looking at today is built as I've described above but starts off with a price of $21,900. Here's the best part, TTM is a Canadian company, so my bet is that this rate is in Canadian dollars, meaning it costs $16,900 American (€16,050 at current exchange rates).
bare camper for this price, you will have to invest more to transform it into your optimized version of an off-grid home. Nonetheless, let's say you invest another $8,000 into this sucker. That's still $25,000 spent, resulting in a durable machine. Here's what you may be up against.
After you've decided on the lifestyle you want to live as you adventure through forgotten lands, you'll have a better idea of what you'll need to survive. This means you can tatter the exterior with features like an awning, solar panel, and outdoor shower, but inside, you'll create the mobile world you dream of.
The fiberglass shell offers an unwavering background upon which to add storage spaces, secure a modular dinette, and even the galley seems built into the body. Sure, you may want to work some magic and paint the walls your favorite color, maybe add some tapestry or wallpaper that represents you, but other than that, you should be set. Diving deeper into the manufacturer's website, I was also able to notice that some of the interiors depicted even include bunk bedding, leading me to believe that TTM will do whatever stands in their power to meet your needs.
that little X you have on your map.
Because you've taken the time to invest in heating and cooling systems, you'll be able to extend your adventure season into the colder months. But I'm not too sure how low of temperature this bugger can take. I'm sure a phone call to TTM can answer all your questions.
At the end of the day, if these travel trailers are built anything like their archetypes from the 70s, then spending $25,000 on a camper like this one is a deal to consider if you're in the market for an off-grid habitat.
One prominent feature of Trillium or Boler campers is that they're typically built out of nothing more than fiberglass, but the best part is that they're completed using two molded halves for the shell. Why is this important? Aside from featuring a one-piece roof, the lower half is also achieved from a single mold; weatherproof much? Monocoque molding is the only other shaping process that yields a more impermeable shell.
While fiberglass may seem outdated or primitive, don't get me wrong, it kind of is; with proper shaping and treatment, this material can still yield a camper with a great cost-for-capability factor. For example, the Outback we're looking at today is built as I've described above but starts off with a price of $21,900. Here's the best part, TTM is a Canadian company, so my bet is that this rate is in Canadian dollars, meaning it costs $16,900 American (€16,050 at current exchange rates).
bare camper for this price, you will have to invest more to transform it into your optimized version of an off-grid home. Nonetheless, let's say you invest another $8,000 into this sucker. That's still $25,000 spent, resulting in a durable machine. Here's what you may be up against.
After you've decided on the lifestyle you want to live as you adventure through forgotten lands, you'll have a better idea of what you'll need to survive. This means you can tatter the exterior with features like an awning, solar panel, and outdoor shower, but inside, you'll create the mobile world you dream of.
The fiberglass shell offers an unwavering background upon which to add storage spaces, secure a modular dinette, and even the galley seems built into the body. Sure, you may want to work some magic and paint the walls your favorite color, maybe add some tapestry or wallpaper that represents you, but other than that, you should be set. Diving deeper into the manufacturer's website, I was also able to notice that some of the interiors depicted even include bunk bedding, leading me to believe that TTM will do whatever stands in their power to meet your needs.
that little X you have on your map.
Because you've taken the time to invest in heating and cooling systems, you'll be able to extend your adventure season into the colder months. But I'm not too sure how low of temperature this bugger can take. I'm sure a phone call to TTM can answer all your questions.
At the end of the day, if these travel trailers are built anything like their archetypes from the 70s, then spending $25,000 on a camper like this one is a deal to consider if you're in the market for an off-grid habitat.