The Next iPhone Update Will Make CarPlay Look Beautiful on Vertical Displays

Apple’s next iPhone software update, dubbed iOS 14, will bring massive improvements to the CarPlay experience, including not only wallpapers, which is something that users have been drooling over for many years already but also support for new apps.
And yet, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also working on other more subtle improvements, including a more polished look for the dashboard when CarPlay runs on vertical displays.
This screenshot right here, for example, shows the refined CarPlay dashboard on a vertical display in a Lexus GX 470, and the first thing everybody notices is without a doubt the dock that is now placed at the bottom of the screen.
The maps app that is used on this dashboard is Apple Maps, but starting recently, you can also configure Google Maps to replace it. Google is also working on a similar update for Waze, and it should go live for everybody in the coming months.
iOS 14 will be available for iPhone 6s and newer, and it is currently available for testing as part of a beta program. In other words, if you can’t wait for Apple to give the green light to production devices to download iOS 14, you can join the testing program and download the beta builds.
However, keep in mind that iOS 14 beta isn’t supposed to be used on your main iPhone, as this is just a preview release that is meant to help Apple further polish the update before everybody gets it.
As for the ETA of this new update, iOS 14 is due in September, as per Apple’s typical release schedule. This means we’re approximately one month away from the moment the Cupertino company is supposed to announce the update, albeit further information in this regard is likely to surface by the end of this month. The GM version (which is the final testing build) is likely to ship in early September.
