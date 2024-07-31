The New Siri UI (Not Apple Intelligence) Appears on CarPlay

There's a lot going on in the Apple world these days, but the biggest changes revolve around Apple Intelligence, the promised update that the company claims will change how we use our devices.
Siri is projected to be part of this Apple Intelligence revolution, and users worldwide are keen to see how the digital assistant will transform, especially because – let's be honest – Siri needs major upgrades.
The latest iOS 18 beta build brings a change many believe is the first sign of Apple Intelligence coming to cars.
Apple has integrated a new Siri animation that uses a colorful border on the edges of the screen to indicate when the digital assistant is active and listening to or processing a request. In the current production builds the Siri icon pops up on the screen when it receives your command, so the new approach is less intrusive and doesn't eat any screen space when you interact with the digital assistant.
However, it's important to understand that this isn't Apple Intelligence on CarPlay, and introducing a new animation is just part of Apple's efforts to improve the experience with the digital assistant. It is indeed integrated into Siri 2.0, but it has nothing to do with the AI-powered capabilities that Apple presented at WWDC.
Meanwhile, CarPlay won't get many upgrades when iOS 18 reaches the production stage. The iPhone maker's focus seems to be aimed at the new-generation experience whose debut is still long overdue.
Apple announced CarPlay 2.0 at WWDC in 2022 and promised to release the first vehicle confirmations by the end of 2023. The first announcements landed literally in the last days of 2023, with Aston Martin and Porsche confirming they would release the first models running CarPlay 2.0 in 2024.
No further details have been dropped, with Apple not offering any stage time to the new CarPlay at WWDC. A developer session offered more information about how CarPlay will be integrated into the vehicle, but Apple has yet to release information about the first cars or more manufacturers that will adopt the upgraded system.
CarPlay 2.0 will use all screens in the car, including the instrument cluster, and carmakers will have the freedom of customizing the look and feel to retain their brand identity. Apple will align the CarPlay interface with the one on other devices, so users can use widgets and other iPhone-specific capabilities. However, CarPlay 2.0 will benefit from deeper vehicle integration – much like Android Automotive – and can control even the instrument cluster by offering a custom skin for everything you see on the dashboard.
CarPlay 2.0 will likely benefit from Apple Intelligence, but the iPhone maker hasn't yet detailed this upgrade – I believe the company will drop more info when the first models with the upgraded system are ready.
