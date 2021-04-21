The New Ford Bronco Is Now on Display at the Petersen Automotive Museum

This is a “look but don’t touch” type of situation, minus the frustration that usually goes with it. Car enthusiasts and future owners of the new Ford Bronco now have a chance to see it in person before it even arrives in showrooms.
It isn’t the first time that the iconic Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California, offers a first visual treat to car enthusiasts before the official production version of a vehicle is even out. In June last year, the Tesla electric truck, Cybertruck, went on display in the museum’s lobby. It was the first time anyone had the chance to properly see it in person and up close, not counting the many sightings across Los Angeles with Elon Musk at the wheel.
If you’re in the area, the museum is doing a repeat—of sorts. A two-door version of the new Ford Bronco is now in the lobby, and, yes, indeed, the museum is finally open to the public, with all the health precautions in place.
You can see photos of the Bronco that you can also check out in person at the museum, in the gallery above. We're talking about a design prototype completed before the Bronco went into production, but the museum assures us that it’s “representative of the final production Bronco,” which will start to appear in showrooms across the country this summer. In other words, it’s the closest thing possible to the production version.
The Bronco is one of the hottest releases of the year, and even that is probably an understatement. It is so hot that the bulk of 2021 orders won’t even go into production until 2022. The first batch of units will go into production in May, and, believe it or not, owners first in line for deliveries are already flipping their not-yet-built-nor-delivered vehicles with an insane markup.
