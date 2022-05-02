The New Downton Abbey Movie Features the Royal Yacht, Britannia

The stars of the new Downton Abbey movie, A New Era, filmed some scenes on board the Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh, UK, as the Crawleys sail to France.
The Royal Yacht Britannia served its purpose to the Queen for over 44 years. Since it’s no longer in use, the vessel is moored in Edinburgh, Scotland. It also became a museum and is one of the main tourist attractions.
But, sometimes, the vessel can be used as a set, too. Which is why the cast of Downton Abbey got a chance to film on board the royal yacht for the upcoming movie in the franchise called A New Era. The new movie shows the Crawleys sailing away to the French Riviera on board Britannia.
Although it looks like it’s sailing on the open sea, it’s obviously CGI. The luxurious vessel hasn’t sailed in a long time. A huge display of wealth, the royal yacht combined luxury and comfort, and it was also the place where the Queen would host many events. Some of the famous guests that stepped foot on Britannia were Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher, and also Presidents Reagan, Clinton, Mandela, and Yeltsin. The Royal Yacht Britannia was decommissioned in 1997.
“We were very lucky because we were able to go to Edinburgh and shoot on the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was a history lesson and a really special and extraordinary experience, and then straight to France,” said Raquel Cassidy, who plays the maid Phyllis Baxter, via STV News.
Allen Leech, who plays Tom Branson in the movie, also commented on the opportunity and added, “It was like a pinch moment when we sat there, especially for that big dinner we have looking out over the sea.”
Following the end of the popular television series Downton Abbey, which ran for six seasons on STV, the fans were treated to two new films that follow the adventures of the main cast members. Downton Abbey: A New Era is the latest one and was released on April 29, 2022.
