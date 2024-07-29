The New C8 ZR1 Is Awesome, but This 1,000-HP '65 Impala SS Hits Different

Built by Bob Giannelli and his talented crew at NRC Motorsports, this 1965 Impala SS retains the original factory paint and looks mostly stock. However, thanks to some serious mechanical upgrades, it doesn't behave like your average sixty-year-old full-size Chevy, especially on the drag strip.
From sixty-year-old survivor to insane one-off
The story of this fascinating custom starts with Bob Giannelli of Aiken, South Carolina, a man who has been addicted to speed and custom cars for most of his life.
For about half a century, Bob has been building small-tire race cars, and for the last thirty years, he's been doing it alongside his son, Jay, through their company dubbed NRC Motorsports.
Apart from small-tire race cars, Bob has always been fascinated by full-size coupes from the 1960s, so a few years ago, he decided to find a 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS and apply his personal touch to it.
After several months of scouring the internet for a suitable survivor, Bob found a Mist Blue Poly-finished example in great shape that resided in Washington, Pennsylvania.
According to an interview he gave to Dragzine earlier this year, Bob was too busy to travel and see the car for himself. Therefore, he called a friend based in New York and asked him if he could take a look.
As luck would have it, Bob's friend was traveling to Washington, Pennsylvania, for his kid's baseball game, so he gladly agreed to hitch a trailer to his car and take the Impala home if it turned out to be in as good of a shape as the seller described it.
Thankfully, the car was in great shape, so it ended up in Bob's shop several weeks later, morphing from a stock survivor into a fearsome custom.
Maintaining the stock look
Since the plan was to keep the Impala for himself, Bob didn't want to alter its stock look too much.
Aesthetically, the only exterior upgrades that the classic two-door coupe received were a set of 15-inch Sanders Engineering three-piece aluminum wheels wrapped in Mickey Thompson Street R tires.
To maintain the stock look, Bob fitted the wheels with adapters that allowed him to use polished stock-like hubcaps.
In addition, the car's hood also eventually received a gargantuan reverse cowl to make room for the equally humongous engine.
Inside, the dashboard remained largely the same, but Bob added a pair of Status Racing seats, reupholstered the rear bench to match them, and then finished things off with a full roll cage.
As these interior upgrades can attest, Bob didn't just want to cruise with the Impala SS on the streets of Aiken; he also wanted to make sure he could race it on the Carolina Dragway, located across the street from his shop.
Taking the notion of high performance to another level
Though the car continued to look mostly stock and even retained its original Mist Blue Poly finish, the chassis was extensively modified for some serious power.
The new suspension system was custom-built by Bob and his crew, while the stock drum brakes were swapped for a modern, bespoke four-wheel disc brake system comprised of parts sourced from Strange Engineering.
However, the most impressive upgrade was the powertrain. From the factory, the 1965 SS, which was the high-performance version of the Impala, came with the then-new 396-ci (6.5-liter) Turbo-Jet V8 rated at a decent 325 hp.
But Bob wanted more oomph, so he went with a race-bred Oakley Motorsports powerhouse featuring a Brodix aluminum block, SR20 heads, and an Advanced Product Design 4500 Dominator carb.
The highly-potent naturally-aspirated engine, capable of delivering over 1,000 hp, was hooked up to a Turbo 400 automatic sourced from Proformance Racing Transmissions that put all that power down to the pavement through a custom carbon-fiber driveshaft and a modified 9-inch rear.
A sub-10-second beast
With all that performance hardware, the 1965 Impala SS is currently capable of embarrassing most 21st-century factory-built muscle cars on either the street or the strip.
The most impressive quarter-mile run recorded in this beast was 9.60 seconds, which is quite impressive for what remains a 4,000-pound (1,814-kg) full-size Chevy from the mid-sixties.
To put it into perspective, a fully-stocked 1965 Impala SS powered by the 396 big-block V8 could run the quarter mile in 16.4 seconds when new.
Mixing a stock look with a modern, drag-oriented powertrain that can make about the same amount of ponies as the recently-revealed Corvette C8 ZR1, this unique 1965 Impala SS is an epic custom. We can only stand up and applaud Bob and his crew at NRC Motorsports for taking the time to build this impressive ride.