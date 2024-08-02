The New Audi A6 E-Tron Shows How Disappointed We Are About New BEVs

16 photos Photo: Audi

When Audi revealed the A6 e-tron Concept in 2021 and the A6 Avant e-tron Concept in 2022, you could almost hear all car enthusiasts begging for the German carmaker to produce them. Audi did not need to be convinced because it already wanted to sell these cars by 2023. It took the company one more year for that to happen, but the result was… disappointing. Saying these cars received a cold reception would be an understatement. At least it was polite.