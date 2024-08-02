The New Audi A6 E-Tron Shows How Disappointed We Are About New BEVs

When Audi revealed the A6 e-tron Concept in 2021 and the A6 Avant e-tron Concept in 2022, you could almost hear all car enthusiasts begging for the German carmaker to produce them. Audi did not need to be convinced because it already wanted to sell these cars by 2023. It took the company one more year for that to happen, but the result was… disappointing. Saying these cars received a cold reception would be an understatement. At least it was polite.
Ask the websites that published anything about these vehicles how much attention they received. It was very little, I can assure you. People did not care that much about the sedan or the station wagon, which got me thinking: what went wrong? I compared the concept with the production cars to try to understand that. Even Audi did that to try to convince customers they are almost the same, but it failed in this mission, even if for just a little.
The only noticeable change when it comes to the design is that the greenhouse in the production vehicle is larger. As insignificant as that may sound, it made quite a difference, as you can see in the pictures Audi itself made with these cars side by side. The concepts looked mean, almost with a Chrysler 300C vibe. That's because of the high waistline and the smaller greenhouse. The production cars make you scratch your head about being so similar and yet so different from the original idea. To put it mildly, they are bland, and the beige choice for the A6 e-tron press photos did not help. It is almost as if the design team wanted to send a message: "We were forced to do this; don't blame us!" But could it be only the style to blame, or is it also that it is just another battery electric vehicle (BEV)?
We'll have to wait for the official WLTP numbers for the Lucid Air Pure with a heat pump, but the one without it could run 747 km (464 miles) with an 84-kWh battery pack under that cycle. That's 5.5 miles/kWh, or 11.24 kWh/100 km, better numbers than those obtained under the EPA cycle for the more frugal 2025 Air Pure. Now compare that to the 4.7 miles/kWh that the A6 e-tron delivers. It is obvious that Lucid did a better job with the Air than Audi could provide with a newer product unless you are talking about charging speeds. While the A6 e-tron can take 270 kW, Lucid did not reveal the highest charging speed the Air Pure accepts, but it is either lower than that of the Air Touring (250 kW) or equal, which already makes it inferior to what the Audi can handle. But would that be enough to make the new Audis more attractive than what we already have for sale?
We'll only know that for sure when deliveries start, but the public's reaction to the new German BEVs already speaks a bunch. Luckily for Audi, that may have to do with more than its sole work. In other words, it can blame someone else: the public opinion.
Even the Audi CEO said that BEVs are taking more time to take off in an interview with Top Gear. According to Gernot Döllner, the brand is flexible, which means it can sell ICE vehicles for as long as it wants. Audi also thought plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) "would be a bridging technology," but now Döllner recognizes that "the bridge is longer" than they thought it would be.
There is no doubt that we would never see massive sales volumes for vehicles that should start at around $80,000, but several cars with price tags way above that level have inspired more awe and desire. The A6 e-tron Concepts also have, which makes everything more difficult to understand. The design changes and the current BEV demand situation may have played important roles in destroying that appeal. Even if they prove to be superb to drive, that's a sad beginning for such promising machines.
The only noticeable change when it comes to the design is that the greenhouse in the production vehicle is larger. As insignificant as that may sound, it made quite a difference, as you can see in the pictures Audi itself made with these cars side by side. The concepts looked mean, almost with a Chrysler 300C vibe. That's because of the high waistline and the smaller greenhouse. The production cars make you scratch your head about being so similar and yet so different from the original idea. To put it mildly, they are bland, and the beige choice for the A6 e-tron press photos did not help. It is almost as if the design team wanted to send a message: "We were forced to do this; don't blame us!" But could it be only the style to blame, or is it also that it is just another battery electric vehicle (BEV)?
The A6 e-tron duo is the second product Audi builds over the PPE architecture, the same one that the Porsche Taycan and the Audi e-tron GT share. It works at 800V, which allows the cars based on it to charge at up to 270 kW with adequate chargers (High Power Charging, HPC). With a 100-kWh battery pack, the sedan can deliver a range of 756 km (470 miles), and the station wagon travels 720 km (447 miles), both under the WLTP cycle, which is considered more optimistic than that used by EPA. At least WLTP allows for a fair comparison, while the EPA cycle has different validation methods depending on how many steps automakers are willing to follow. That creates very different range numbers, which most manufacturers adopting the more beneficial method frequently fail to meet in real-life conditions.
We'll have to wait for the official WLTP numbers for the Lucid Air Pure with a heat pump, but the one without it could run 747 km (464 miles) with an 84-kWh battery pack under that cycle. That's 5.5 miles/kWh, or 11.24 kWh/100 km, better numbers than those obtained under the EPA cycle for the more frugal 2025 Air Pure. Now compare that to the 4.7 miles/kWh that the A6 e-tron delivers. It is obvious that Lucid did a better job with the Air than Audi could provide with a newer product unless you are talking about charging speeds. While the A6 e-tron can take 270 kW, Lucid did not reveal the highest charging speed the Air Pure accepts, but it is either lower than that of the Air Touring (250 kW) or equal, which already makes it inferior to what the Audi can handle. But would that be enough to make the new Audis more attractive than what we already have for sale?
We'll only know that for sure when deliveries start, but the public's reaction to the new German BEVs already speaks a bunch. Luckily for Audi, that may have to do with more than its sole work. In other words, it can blame someone else: the public opinion.
When the two concept cars were revealed, there was a lot of excitement about electric vehicles. As they sold in higher numbers and became more popular, more people started experiencing what it was like to own them. Demand slowed down considerably more recently, which either means everybody who wanted to have a BEV was already satisfied or that the ones who had the experience and could promote them got back to ICE cars. Whatever the explanation is, battery factories are discussing whether it is worth keeping their investments, automakers are rewriting their speeches about becoming pure electric car brands by 2030, and customers are not rushing into new BEVs.
Even the Audi CEO said that BEVs are taking more time to take off in an interview with Top Gear. According to Gernot Döllner, the brand is flexible, which means it can sell ICE vehicles for as long as it wants. Audi also thought plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) "would be a bridging technology," but now Döllner recognizes that "the bridge is longer" than they thought it would be.
In that sense, the indifference with which the A6 e-tron and the A6 Avant e-tron have been received may be a broader sign of what other electric models will face in the next months and years, regardless of how attractive or bland they may seem. The A6 and A6 Avant e-tron were already in development, and not putting them on sale would only make any predictable loss even bigger than if the project had just been shelved.
There is no doubt that we would never see massive sales volumes for vehicles that should start at around $80,000, but several cars with price tags way above that level have inspired more awe and desire. The A6 e-tron Concepts also have, which makes everything more difficult to understand. The design changes and the current BEV demand situation may have played important roles in destroying that appeal. Even if they prove to be superb to drive, that's a sad beginning for such promising machines.