The Netherlands Outlaws Hells Angels Motorcycle Gang

29 May 2019, 15:46 UTC ·
A widespread phenomenon in the U.S., biker gangs are still to earn a reputation equally as bad in Europe. Yet, in some parts of the continent, there are chapters strong enough to regularly get in trouble with law enforcement.
Back in 2017, The Netherlands began a long fight to ban the Bandidos, the culmination of years’ worth of work from public prosecutors to fight this type of organized crime. They failed in late 2018, as despite the national chapter being outlawed, local ones still function legally.

Now, in what appears to be a major victory for law enforcement, news surfaced of the Hells Angels local branch being banned. According to BBC, a court in the city of Utrecht reached this conclusion after being presented with evidence of violence and unlawful behavior.

The reasons cited for the ban include “violence against other motorcycle clubs, manufacturing and trafficking of narcotics, illegal possession of weapons, and extortion,” as per the source.

It’s unclear what exactly the ban means for members of the gang, and what, if any, penalties are in place for those still identifying themselves as Hells Angels. It’s unlikely though the ban will mean anything to the chapter’s members.

Hells Angels is a motorcycle gang born, alongside many others, in the U.S. in the years following the Second World War (1948). This gang claims to have military lineage, being born in the minds of former members of the 303rd Bombardment Group, also known as Hell’s Angels.

Officially called Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (HAMC), the group is seen by the U.S. Department of Justice as a major threat to law and order.

Present in 26 countries outside the U.S., the organization is accused of transportation and distribution of forbidden substances, assault, extortion, homicide, money laundering and motorcycle theft.

Traditionally, Hells Angels battle it out against the Bandidos, the Mongols, the Outlaws and the Pagans.
