The Netherlands Outlaws Hells Angels Motorcycle Gang

A widespread phenomenon in the U.S., biker gangs are still to earn a reputation equally as bad in Europe. Yet, in some parts of the continent, there are chapters strong enough to regularly get in trouble with law enforcement.

3 photos



Now, in what appears to be a major victory for law enforcement, news surfaced of the Hells Angels local branch being banned. According to



The reasons cited for the ban include “violence against other motorcycle clubs, manufacturing and trafficking of narcotics, illegal possession of weapons, and extortion,” as per the source.



It’s unclear what exactly the ban means for members of the gang, and what, if any, penalties are in place for those still identifying themselves as Hells Angels. It’s unlikely though the ban will mean anything to the chapter’s members.







Officially called Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (HAMC), the group is seen by the U.S. Department of Justice as a major threat to law and order.



Present in 26 countries outside the U.S., the organization is accused of transportation and distribution of forbidden substances, assault, extortion, homicide, money laundering and motorcycle theft.



