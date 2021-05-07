The My Ami Cargo Is Citroen’s Newly Announced Fleet EV – Set to Launch in June

Since 1919, when Andre Citroen hit the market with the Type A, this company has risen to be known the world over. Sure, the years have brought with them all sorts of issues that would have crippled most others, but Citroen lived on. Today, this vehicle manufacturer is one of those looking to lead the way in EV manufacturing, although the EV I'll be talking about here may not be what you expect.
If you keep up with the news in the automobile industry, then you already know of the existence of the Citroen Ami. Yes, the EV pocket-car as some call it. With a range of 70 km (43.5 mi) and top speed of just 45 kph (28 mph), it’s quite possible this vehicle posed no interest to you whatsoever. Citroen seems to be aware of this, as they’ve recently announced a completely new use and redesign for the EV.
Since it is a vehicle designed with the purpose of carrying cargo, it’ll help to know some of those dimensions. The EV comes in with a length of 2.41 meters (7.9 feet), width of 1.39 meters (4.56 feet), and height of 1.52 meters (4.98 feet), making it perfect for cramped European backstreets and awesome on efficiency.
In order to transform the interior into one capable of carrying cargo up to 400 liters (105.6 gallons) in volume, Citroen decided to do away with the passenger seat. For the Ami Cargo, this space is designated for a modular setup that allows you to carry a wide range of goods. On top of the volumetric capacity, this version also includes a payload capacity of 140 kg (308 lbs).
larger cargo.
If you choose to leave the lid closed, two spaces are created. The first is the above-mentioned tabletop, which also runs behind the driver's seat, and the second is a smaller area for less voluminous goods. This modular cargo box is composed of seven polypropylene parts that can be easily manipulated to include a wide range of cargo sizes.
A few extras to ensure that your driver and their cargo arrive at their destination include pins for tensioners and straps and a seemingly stronger tubular steel structure.
EV fleet of Ami Cargos, just be ready for a minimum two-year contract.
Personally, I'm all for this sort of vehicle. Why? Simple. Imagine a business that relies exclusively on EV technology to function. Imagine the government tax cuts you’ll receive. Imagine the impact you’ll have on the local ecosystem. Now, time to be the change you’ve always wanted to see.
