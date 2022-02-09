The Mustang Mach-E Spies on Drivers, Ford Uses Data To Make More Money

Carmakers are on the run to cut costs and they use whatever tools they have to understand what they can put on the chopping board and what would cause a backlash if they take it out. Newer, connected cars, are a boon for carmakers since they are basically data-collecting computers on wheels. In the case of the Mustang Mach-E, Ford has used data collected from users to make a whopping $1,000 economy on the bill of materials.

7 photos