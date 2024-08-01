The Mudmaster Is an Isuzu D-Max V-Cross That Can Tackle Water!

Cars are becoming increasingly versatile nowadays. Family saloons are doubling as performance cars, and we're even finding off-road supercars! What's going on?

Photo: Isuzu

Photo: Isuzu

Photo: Isuzu

Photo: Isuzu

There seems to be a demand for a car that can do it all, even if that isn't required most of the time. While cramming every type of car for every conceivable scenario into one vehicle is difficult, that doesn't stop manufacturers from giving it a proper go.For this reason, it's crucial to prioritize the things important to you when searching for your next car. Maybe you need a car for work, but one that can also take the family away for the weekend or one that you can indulge your off-roading passion with a couple of mates.I've found that car. Although the Isuzu D-Max isn't technically a car—it's a pick-up truck—since it weighs less than 2,040kg, it's exempt from the lower speed limits. That means it can be driven just like an ordinary car.So what makes the D-Max interesting if it's just like a normal car? Aside from its 1-tonne load and 3.5 tonnes towing capacity, the D-Max can be used as a commercial vehicle with tax-saving benefits. What I'm interested in, however, is Isuzu's ability to go off-road.When I say off-road, I don't mean green-laning or driving across a field. I've already done that in the D-Max, and I didn't even need to take it out of 2WD. No, I'm talking about extreme off-roading, with muddy trails, steep verges, and sweat-inducing inclines and declines.For the test, I took the reins of the V-Cross variant of the D-Max; this is the highest spec available in Isuzu's adventure range of the D-Max, one designed with creature comforts that should (in theory at least) make your everyday life pleasant.The V-Cross comes with distinctive black exterior features, which Isuzu prefers to call 'very dark grey.' These features include the door handles, side mirrors, and side steps. The newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels are also finished in 'very dark grey.' If you're into fashion, you may have heard of the sandwich rule, where an element of your upper half, like a jacket, matches an element of your lower half, like your shoes, with a contrasting piece of clothing in between. That happens here with the V-Cross D-Max, and I think it works very well.Inside the V-Cross, you get leather upholstery, heated front seats, and an 8-way electric adjustable driver's seat. Although passengers do not get electronically adjustable seats, dual-zone climate control and rear ventilation panels exist. The infotainment screen is 9 inches, 2 inches larger than in the DL40 trim.Regarding safety, all D-Max vehicles come with forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, and cruise control. However, if you want your cruise control to be adaptive, you must get your D-Max with an automatic transmission. Double-cab trucks get blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert.Having experienced the V-Cross extensively on the road, I was already familiar with it, but given the opportunity, I jumped at a chance to have another go in it. This would also serve as a benchmark for the off-road part of the test.On the road, the D-Max is surprisingly normal. The 1.9L diesel engine produces 164hp, enough to allow the pick-up to go about the road easily. You will only sense you're driving a truck when you set off in first gear and very quickly have to change up to second. The short first-gear ratio is ideal for towing or if you have a load in the back. Of course, the rear-view mirror would reveal a truck bed, so you shouldn't forget you're driving a pick-up truck.The driving position is great. The driver and passengers sit higher than most traffic, and there's no problem looking over other vehicles. Visibility is ideal from the front and the sides with large wing mirrors. Even the A-pillars don't restrict too much visibility despite having handles for getting in and out. The view out of the back depends on whether you get your D-Max with a canopy. For this reason, I'd recommend no canopy, but needs are a must.The D-Max is remarkably agile in the corners. There is a bit of body lean, but most of this is neutralized by the front suspension, which has high-mounted upper control arms. The rear suspension is also set up accordingly, using leaf springs to support the 1-tonne payload. This arrangement also allows improved ride comfort when the truck bed is empty. Comfort levels are always managed well on the road, as this truck should be able to offer more than just smooth on-the-road driving, as I was due to find out.Eventually, it was time to get off the road and have some fun on the off-road routes. I started with an ordinary V-Cross, like I'd been driving on the road, and eventually got to try out the MUDMASTER, but more on that later.First, I took the D-Max on several challenging trails, including steep verges and muddy tracks. This was no hardship for the D-Max, so I swiftly moved on to the muddy trail's steep uphill and downhill features. For these, I had to engageand select the low range. We started with the downhill, which meant that I made use of the hill descent control system, which detects the desired speed and allows the car to descend steep hills in a controlled manner. Some doubt always fills my mind before letting go of the brakes, but there usually isn't any reason not to trust the system to do its job.During the uphill sections, I had to be precise with the accelerator pedal as I didn't want to slip a wheel. I used as much torque as possible, as speed would be useless in this situation. Ultimately, the goal was to remain in control, and to my satisfaction, the car complied with every input and request and drove up the muddy hill with the same ease as if it were a road surface. The V-Cross didn't put a foot wrong throughout the whole experience.I was invited to try out the new Mudmaster for the last part of the day. Isuzu hadn't fully revealed this vehicle, and they trusted me with it. I was, however, sent out with a professional driver who showed me the ropes.The Mudmaster is a modified V-Cross D-Max with the same standard equipment and a few extra features. You immediately notice a few of these features, including the ARB snorkel, which allows the Mudmaster to wade depths of up to 800mm.Another feature of the Mudmaster that helps it to achieve that ability to wade water is the 1.75-inch body lift thanks to the PEDDERS off-road suspension kit. The steel underbody protection and custom off-road sidebars will help the car to avoid falling apart in extreme conditions, and if you ever get stuck, there's an integrated winch at the front.This gave me great comfort as I headed back onto the trails. Like the ordinary V-Cross, the Mudmaster dealt with the terrain without any problems, and when I encountered a flooded section, I was told to throw caution to the wind and head into the water.It's such a strange feeling having the water climb higher and higher up the sides of the car until, eventually, the front of the bonnet was submerged. The water reached the top of the doors but just underneath the windows. When I saw all the water around me, I had to stop for a second and reassure myself that I was shielded from it, completely dry.Eventually, we left the water behind and emerged from the dense forest, in awe of the experience. Most Isuzus may not be used for this kind of labor, but the D-Max can do it. The way the pickups tackled the terrain was nothing but adept, so I guess their slogan is appropriate; 'the pick-up professionals'.