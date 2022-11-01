"The Most Sustainable Bentayga" Launches as Bentley's Odyssean Edition, Capped at 70 Units

Bentley continues the Odyssean Edition’s recent tradition, which kicked off last year with the special Flying Spur inspired by the EXP 100 GT, by introducing “the most sustainable Bentayga.”
Aptly dubbed the Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition, it is limited to 70 examples worldwide and will go on sale this month, prior to the production start scheduled for Q1 2023, sporting some exclusive touches inside and out.
The British luxury car maker recommends getting it in one of the six colors made especially for it, but the entire palette, consisting of more than 60 hues, is available too. The model rides on 22-inch ten-spoke alloys with Pale Brodgar accents and is decorated by some shiny trim.
Sustainable materials were used inside, with open-pore Koa veneer on the center console that uses 90% less lacquer than high-gloss veneers. Piano Linen trim can be seen in the cabin too, next to the three-color scheme chosen for the leather. Crafted tweed made from wool, ‘Autumn’ warm hide, and either Beluga Porpoise, Brunel, Cricketball, and Burnt Oak leather, with modern linen hide, are included too. Bespoke treadplates are on deck, and they are joined by matching badges on the rear pillars.
Powering it is the 3.0-liter V6 hybrid drivetrain, which is backed up by a new 18 kWh battery that enables an all-electric range of at least 28 miles (45 km) on the WLTP cycle. The total output produced is rated at 456 hp (462 ps / 340 kW), and this enables the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 5.3 seconds, Bentley says. Top speed stands at 158 mph (254 kph). Drivers can choose between different modes, including EV Drive, Hybrid, and Hold, enabling them to manage the battery usage during each journey if they don’t wish the vehicle to take care of this aspect on its own.
