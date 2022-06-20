The Most Spectacular Fire Trucks Are Painted Fire-Red or Yellowish-Green

Most people seem to agree that the important part of safety is recognizing that a vehicle is a fire engine, and if you were to ask someone what color a fire engine is, the most common answer would probably be red.
However, not all fire trucks come in this color. In addition to the classic red, there are gradations of color that allow better perception. Especially for airport firefighting vehicles, it's a different story.
Rosenbauer, a manufacturer of firefighting trucks based in Austria, has released some images of fire trucks covered with "fire-red" and "yellowish-green" paint.
A yellowish-green hue that does not occur in nature and is therefore particularly well perceived by the human eye. The special color is recommended in particular by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for airport fire trucks because, according to studies, it ensures optimum visibility at all times of day and night and in all weather conditions.
In addition to the fire trucks in the two shades, which you can see in the photo gallery, the Resendauer company informs us about the most exotic colors found on these types of vehicles. As with cars, there are very specific customer wishes on how a Panther should look.
Vehicles at Riyadh Airport and a Canadian mining company are painted in plain white. The Panthers at Newcastle Airport in the UK are painted half white and half purple, because everything there, from the uniforms of the employees to the front of the building, is kept in a uniform corporate design.
Trucks that came to acting honors as Sentinel Prime in Transformer 3 "Dark of the Moon" and today watches over a nuclear power plant (red/black), also have two colors.
The same color scheme applies to the vehicles at Toronto-Pearson and Seattle-Tacoma airports, while the fire trucks at Wellington Airport are painted in yellow/black. The exception is the prototype of the new Panther 6x6 shown at the 2015 Interschutz fair, which was painted completely black.
The color chosen is a decision made by fire departments or airport operators. In Europe, red predominates, as it does in much of Asia and Africa. In North and South America, the Middle East, and Australia, vehicles painted in the yellow color spectrum tend to predominate.
Rosenbauer, a manufacturer of firefighting trucks based in Austria, has released some images of fire trucks covered with "fire-red" and "yellowish-green" paint.
A yellowish-green hue that does not occur in nature and is therefore particularly well perceived by the human eye. The special color is recommended in particular by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for airport fire trucks because, according to studies, it ensures optimum visibility at all times of day and night and in all weather conditions.
In addition to the fire trucks in the two shades, which you can see in the photo gallery, the Resendauer company informs us about the most exotic colors found on these types of vehicles. As with cars, there are very specific customer wishes on how a Panther should look.
Vehicles at Riyadh Airport and a Canadian mining company are painted in plain white. The Panthers at Newcastle Airport in the UK are painted half white and half purple, because everything there, from the uniforms of the employees to the front of the building, is kept in a uniform corporate design.
Trucks that came to acting honors as Sentinel Prime in Transformer 3 "Dark of the Moon" and today watches over a nuclear power plant (red/black), also have two colors.
The same color scheme applies to the vehicles at Toronto-Pearson and Seattle-Tacoma airports, while the fire trucks at Wellington Airport are painted in yellow/black. The exception is the prototype of the new Panther 6x6 shown at the 2015 Interschutz fair, which was painted completely black.
The color chosen is a decision made by fire departments or airport operators. In Europe, red predominates, as it does in much of Asia and Africa. In North and South America, the Middle East, and Australia, vehicles painted in the yellow color spectrum tend to predominate.