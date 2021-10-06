The Most Fan-Requested Car Finally Coming to Forza Horizon 5

As we’re getting closer to November, the team behind Forza Horizon 5 reveals more information about their game. During this week’s episode of Forza Horizon 5: Let’s Go!, Playground Games previewed the new character customizer, Horizon Stories and offered a first glimpse at the most fan-requested car.
Without further ado, Playground Games confirmed that Back to the Future’s iconic DeLorean DMC-12 car will be available in Forza Horizon 5 in the first week of the Festival Playlist. Not only that, but the car was also showcased during yesterday’s Let’s Go! Episode, so make sure to watch the video below to see the car in action.
With its gull-wing doors, the DeLorean DMC-12 was ahead of its time. Although the car was quite unpopular among customers, it remains famous for its role played in the Back to the Future trilogy.
Unfortunately, the developers weren’t as fast this week, so we have yet to learn what happens if the DeLorean reaches 88mph (142km) in Forza Horizon 5. Personally, I wouldn’t say no to the idea of travelling back in time, although the future seems a bit more tempting right now.
The DeLorean is not the only famous car that you’ll be able to drive in Forza Horizon 5 though. Microsoft teamed up with a Hoonigan Industries to build a Warthog, Halo’s iconic off-road car, which doesn’t exist beyond the video game franchise. Well, technically there’s just the one built by the said company for the Free Guy movie starring Ryan Reynolds.
In the same piece of news, this week’s Let’s Go! episode sheds light on the new character customizer and Horizon Stories, so if you’d like to know more about these new features, make sure to watch the clip below.
Forza Horizon 5 will be available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on November 9. Xbox Game Pass subscribers who purchase the Premium Add-Ons Bundle will get access to the game four days earlier.
[YOTUUBE=https://youtu.be/gecqS9OJ0iQ?t=2558]
