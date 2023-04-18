The Most Expensive Number Plate in the World Is Now on a Tesla Model X

Most people find it ridiculous to spend $15 million on a license plate, but you can dial up the perplexity by attaching that plate to a $100,000 Tesla Model X. The matte-black SUV spotted in Dubai caused an uproar on social media.
People became judgmental when one wealthy person in Dubai paid $15 million for a number plate on April 8. The amount paid for it surpasses the previous record held since 2008, when a wealthy businessman paid $14.3 million for the #1 license plate. Many saw this as arrogance, especially in light of so many people struggling to survive around the world. It's worth noting, though, that the proceeds from the auction are donated to the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign to feed people experiencing poverty, so there's also a good side to this.
It's not only that, of course, because rich people in Dubai are more than willing to pay whatever it takes to acquire single-digit number plates. Common wisdom shows that the lower the number, the higher the social status; even double- and triple-digit plates are considered desirable. Some claim that these number plates come with perks such as preferential police treatment and access to the most exclusive venues in Dubai.
Legend has it that a businessman paid $9 million for the D5 number plate last year after he was denied entry at some fancy hotel where only single-digit cars were allowed. In that case, the winner bragged about the plate being ten times more expensive than the Rolls-Royce it was on. We now know of a gentleman who put the record-shattering number plate P7 on an even cheaper car. A fresh video from Dubai shows the plate attached to a black Tesla Model X Plaid, a vehicle that sells in the UAE for the equivalent of $125,000.
Some wise commenters observed that the sheik or whoever won the auction for the most expensive number plate in the world could've bought 120 Tesla Model Xs for the money. Of course, only the poor would show such flawed thinking. After all, what's wrong with having 120 Tesla Model Xs and the P7 number plate, right? Still, having all the money in the world, as the auction winner appeared to have, and still choosing a Tesla Model X is an impressive feat for Tesla. The EV maker might not be paying for advertising, but it sure knows how to make a splash.
There's another side to this story, though, if you consider the license plate a very safe investment. It will not depreciate over time and has no value for thieves, so it's the ideal security. And, as we've said already, it comes with perks that few other luxury goods offer their owner.
It's not only that, of course, because rich people in Dubai are more than willing to pay whatever it takes to acquire single-digit number plates. Common wisdom shows that the lower the number, the higher the social status; even double- and triple-digit plates are considered desirable. Some claim that these number plates come with perks such as preferential police treatment and access to the most exclusive venues in Dubai.
Legend has it that a businessman paid $9 million for the D5 number plate last year after he was denied entry at some fancy hotel where only single-digit cars were allowed. In that case, the winner bragged about the plate being ten times more expensive than the Rolls-Royce it was on. We now know of a gentleman who put the record-shattering number plate P7 on an even cheaper car. A fresh video from Dubai shows the plate attached to a black Tesla Model X Plaid, a vehicle that sells in the UAE for the equivalent of $125,000.
Some wise commenters observed that the sheik or whoever won the auction for the most expensive number plate in the world could've bought 120 Tesla Model Xs for the money. Of course, only the poor would show such flawed thinking. After all, what's wrong with having 120 Tesla Model Xs and the P7 number plate, right? Still, having all the money in the world, as the auction winner appeared to have, and still choosing a Tesla Model X is an impressive feat for Tesla. The EV maker might not be paying for advertising, but it sure knows how to make a splash.
There's another side to this story, though, if you consider the license plate a very safe investment. It will not depreciate over time and has no value for thieves, so it's the ideal security. And, as we've said already, it comes with perks that few other luxury goods offer their owner.