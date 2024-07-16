The MOD Berlin 3 e-Bike Debuts as MOD's Most Powerful, Smart, and Customizable Model

e-Bikes have come a very long way from a few years ago, when they first began taking up more space on the urban mobility market. That's obviously a win for the companies that make them, but it's also a win for city dwellers who are looking to cut down their expenses, their carbon footprint, or just to have more fun.
With more models to choose from, you can bet there will be plenty more fun to be had!
Austin-based MOD Bikes is making sure to make its contribution to that. They've introduced the MOD Berlin 3 e-bike, which they describe as the "most powerful, smart, and customizable" e-bike from their lineup. Considering they have quite the lineup to show for, that's no small feat.
The MOD Berlin is inspired by the European city of the same name, as you probably guessed. It adopts a very convenient and versatile step-through frame but adds plenty of power, comfort and safety features, and as much versatility as possible to create an e-bike that's as comfortable on city streets as it's on the trails, regardless of the rider's age or physical condition.
That's a whole lot of boxes to check with a single e-bike, but MOD Berlin seems to have everything sorted out to meet the high goal.
The MOD Berlin 3 gets a rear hub 750W motor that peaks at 1,000W, paired with a torque sensor for instant, smooth, and intuitive assistance, and a 48V 615Wh battery pack with LG cells estimated for 45 miles (72.5 km) on a single charge. The good news here is that MOD Berlin is designed to be modular down to its range, which means that MOD Bikes offers a range extender that, duh, extends the range to 90 miles (145 miles).
Maximum assisted speed is 28 mph (45 mph) and the bike gets a thumb throttle for instant delivery of it. There are five preset riding modes available, which, in conjunction with the 7-speed drivetrain, will allow each rider to make the bike work with their specific needs at any given moment. For instance, Cargo mode is designed to deliver the maximum acceleration from a standstill, which, as you must know, is heaven-sent when your bike is loaded up with stuff.
The MOD Berlin 3 gets a smart S3 color display with a USB charger for the phone and detailed access to all riding stats, from speedometer to odo and riding style, and settings. It also gets double suspension (on the fork and the seatpost), which works perfectly with the wide Selle Royal leather seat to deliver a cushy, comfortable ride even on rougher roads or out on the trail.
The list of features also includes hydraulic braking for maximum efficiency and, on the safety side, smart connectivity with the Lumos Ultra helmet that MOD Bikes also offers as an add-on. Once you connect the bike and the helmet, you will get an additional set of front and rear lights, but more importantly, you get turn signals to make your intentions in traffic more obvious.
In terms of versatility, which renders the MOD Berlin 3 suitable for a variety of scenarios, MOD Bikes offers compatibility with Snap-On accessories, so whether you need a trunk bag, basket, or a bench seat for the kid, you can add it as an extra. In the six years it's been on the market, MOD Bikes has turned customization into one of their core values, so this part shouldn't come as much of a surprise.
Offered in Brushed aluminum and Charcoal Black, the MOD Berlin 3 tips the scales at 58.1 lbs (26.3 kg) but offers a 275-lb (125 kg) maximum payload. It's now available for pre-order at the discounted introductory price of $2,199, with deliveries scheduled for early September. It won't get you out riding this summer, but it'll be just in time for spectacular fall outings.