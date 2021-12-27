The Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter Truck Adds Eco-Friendly Energy Package for Customers

It takes a lot more than just developing electric vehicles, to make a full transition towards a sustainable automotive industry. The Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) wants to contribute to a greener logistics sector, by implementing an entire e-mobility ecosystem, based on clean energy.
MFTBC likes to think of itself as one of the pioneers of eMobility, having announced its intentions to switch clean energy vehicles since 2019. The deadline by which its entire portfolio is supposed to become CO2 neutral is 2037. A major step in that direction was the 2017 launch of the eCanter, heralded as the first electric light-duty truck in Japan.
Not only has MFTBC produced more than 300 units of the eCanter since then, but they were also delivered on markets all across the globe, from the U.S. and Europe to Australia and New Zeeland. More than just a commercial success, this also proves that the electric truck can operate efficiently in different climates and on various types of roads.
Now, the Japanese manufacturer is taking another important step for the future eMobility ecosystem. The company has launched a collaboration with Orix, a Japanese financial services group with an extensive array of operations, including energy production.
Orix’s environmentally friendly electricity, produced at the Agatsuma Biomass Power Plant, will be offered as a package for the eCanter electric truck buyers. Initial sales will begin in selected areas throughout Japan, with additional regions to follow in 2022. Orix has been supplying high-voltage users such as major stores and office buildings with electricity, since 2009, and its services will now be available for e-truck owners, to help them expand the use of clean energy.
The eCanter, which is categorized as an under 7.5-ton truck, is equipped with an electric drive system that delivers 135 kW and 350 NM (258 lb.ft) of torque, plus six high-voltage (370 V) lithium-ion battery packs. The manufacturer claims that the light e-truck features a 62-mile (100 km) range per charge, with only 1.5 hours required for a full charge, at fast-charging stations.
