The Mini Max From Little Guy Trailers Might Just Be the Perfect Teardrop Camper

In 2002, Little Guy Trailers hit the market. Initially they were building about three trailers a week, but after their first couple of years on the market, this team grew production to around four trailers a day, eventually becoming a subsidiary of Xtreme Outdoors. Why? Time to find out.
Currently, Little Guy has about 17 models on the market, but the one we’ll be looking at today is known as the Mini Max, and yes, it’s a teardrop camper. However, what sets the Mini Max apart from other trailers of this type is the number of amenities available. It includes a kitchen, dining room, wet bath, and a bedroom. Hang on a minute, aren’t we talking about a teardrop camper? Yes, we are.
To understand how all this fits in the Mini, it helps to know that this sucker isn’t so mini. Overall, a length of 17.16 ft (5.23 m), width of 6.75 ft (2.05 m), and exterior height up to 9.08 ft (2.77 m), make up for a trailer that will probably be much larger than the vehicle towing it. With a GVWR of 3,500 lbs (1,587 kg), be sure to have a capable vehicle.
Now, whenever you look for a vehicle addition that’s meant to keep you comfortable when outdoors, the Mini is full of large features. Take the 20-gallon (75.7-liter) freshwater and 30-gallon (113-liter) grey water tanks as examples, or the 6-gallon (22-liter) hot water heater, able to run on LP gas or electricity.
Inside the Mini, several areas are available and equipped with near full-size amenities. The kitchen provides a two-burner stove, fridge and freezer, sink with sprayer faucet, and even a microwave. Once you’ve prepared your meals, you won’t be eating it right then and there, no, you’ll be having a seat in the dinette found towards the tail of the camper.
the real trick is its ability to convert into queen or dual twin bedding; pretty dang RV-ish if you ask me. There’s even an entertainment center in this sucker and includes a 19-inch (48-cm) TV on swivel arm, with DVD, MP3, MP4, HDMI, and radio antenna connectivity. Oh, if electronics aren’t really your thing as you go out into the wild, just opt for a stargazer option right above the bed.
As I mentioned earlier, the Mini even has room for a wet bath. In it you’ll find a Fan-Tastic vent, marine style toilet with pedal flush, and shower head with an output of 2.2 gallons (8.3 liters) a minute. Several other systems aimed at making your life more comfortable, like a 13,500 BTU AC unit, 16,000 BTU furnace, propane and carbon monoxide detector, and a control center to operate everything easily, are found as well.
Plenty of storage exists throughout the camper. Overhead storage, cabinet storage, and even an exterior storage compartment for more rugged hardware, while dual pane windows with integrated shades and blinds allow natural light in.
But, being a dealership, I'm sure you can haggle that price down a bit more.
With this sort of price and amenities like these, this Little Guy teardrop camper looks like a solid contender to consider for you summer 2021 plans, and beyond.
