The Mini Max From Little Guy Trailers Might Just Be the Perfect Teardrop Camper
In the spirit of summer and being stuck in our homes for over a year, it’s time to go exploring. But who says you can’t explore in comfort? One team that’s taking teardrop trailers one step further is Little Guy Trailers.

27 Jun 2021, 18:20 UTC ·
In 2002, Little Guy Trailers hit the market. Initially they were building about three trailers a week, but after their first couple of years on the market, this team grew production to around four trailers a day, eventually becoming a subsidiary of Xtreme Outdoors. Why? Time to find out.

Currently, Little Guy has about 17 models on the market, but the one we’ll be looking at today is known as the Mini Max, and yes, it’s a teardrop camper. However, what sets the Mini Max apart from other trailers of this type is the number of amenities available. It includes a kitchen, dining room, wet bath, and a bedroom. Hang on a minute, aren’t we talking about a teardrop camper? Yes, we are.

To understand how all this fits in the Mini, it helps to know that this sucker isn’t so mini. Overall, a length of 17.16 ft (5.23 m), width of 6.75 ft (2.05 m), and exterior height up to 9.08 ft (2.77 m), make up for a trailer that will probably be much larger than the vehicle towing it. With a GVWR of 3,500 lbs (1,587 kg), be sure to have a capable vehicle.

The Mini is built with an aluminum cage, composite paneling in sidewalls and roof, and a seamless fiberglass roof. All that is then settled on a welded tubular steel chassis and equipped with a rubber torsion axle and electric brakes; 15-inch tires complete the main construction.

Now, whenever you look for a vehicle addition that’s meant to keep you comfortable when outdoors, the Mini is full of large features. Take the 20-gallon (75.7-liter) freshwater and 30-gallon (113-liter) grey water tanks as examples, or the 6-gallon (22-liter) hot water heater, able to run on LP gas or electricity.

Inside the Mini, several areas are available and equipped with near full-size amenities. The kitchen provides a two-burner stove, fridge and freezer, sink with sprayer faucet, and even a microwave. Once you’ve prepared your meals, you won’t be eating it right then and there, no, you’ll be having a seat in the dinette found towards the tail of the camper.

The dinette includes a marine grade folding table and vinyl seat covers, but the real trick is its ability to convert into queen or dual twin bedding; pretty dang RV-ish if you ask me. There’s even an entertainment center in this sucker and includes a 19-inch (48-cm) TV on swivel arm, with DVD, MP3, MP4, HDMI, and radio antenna connectivity. Oh, if electronics aren’t really your thing as you go out into the wild, just opt for a stargazer option right above the bed.

As I mentioned earlier, the Mini even has room for a wet bath. In it you’ll find a Fan-Tastic vent, marine style toilet with pedal flush, and shower head with an output of 2.2 gallons (8.3 liters) a minute. Several other systems aimed at making your life more comfortable, like a 13,500 BTU AC unit, 16,000 BTU furnace, propane and carbon monoxide detector, and a control center to operate everything easily, are found as well.

Plenty of storage exists throughout the camper. Overhead storage, cabinet storage, and even an exterior storage compartment for more rugged hardware, while dual pane windows with integrated shades and blinds allow natural light in.

Guess what, that’s not it either. The team at Little Guy seem to have a very long list of available options to choose from and include the stargazer option I mentioned, a heavy-duty wheel and tire setup, and even solar panels to push a bit into the whole off-grid lifestyle, up to 300 watts. Sure, all that will cost you extra, but get this, I was able to find a dealership that’s selling a 2021 Mini Max for $25,995 (€21,778 at current exchange rates). Pretty dang good price for an RV with capabilities like these. But, being a dealership, I'm sure you can haggle that price down a bit more.

With this sort of price and amenities like these, this Little Guy teardrop camper looks like a solid contender to consider for you summer 2021 plans, and beyond.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
