The Microlino 2.0 Is Incredibly Tiny, Would Still Make for a Decent Camper

For the city dweller that wants a practical, easy to use, and even easier to maintain mobility solution, Swiss maker Micro Mobility Solutions proposes the Microlino 2.0 electric microcar. For the same city dweller looking to get out of the city, one designer proposes the Microlino 2.0 camper.
The Microlino 2.0 is the second generation of the Isetta-inspired microcar (the first one never made it into production), which should start deliveries later this year. It’s an impossibly tiny and equally impossibly cute car (legally an L7e vehicle, a heavy quadricycle) that can squeeze in two adults and some luggage, deliver a range of 125 km (78 miles) or 200 km (125 miles) on a single charge and a top speed of 90 kph (56 mph).
The Microlino is essentially a city car, something between an actual full-size car and a bicycle or moped. But what if whoever owns would also want to get out of the city every once in a while? In this case, product designer Ozan Kayikci imagines a camper.
It’s a pop-up tent that goes in the front of the Microlino 2.0 and takes advantage of its unique—and only—door. Since the car itself is small, the camper would probably work best for one-person getaways or a maximum of two, but at a squeeze. There’s the sleeping area in the front and the tiniest kitchen in the back, which should be enough to put together a couple of meals for the duration of the stay.
Extra storage would go on top, on a roof rack, and inside the camper itself. Not that you’d have to pack a lot of stuff to take with you if you’re only gone for one night, two tops.
And while this is just a render, and there are currently no plans to bring it into production, the Microlino camper concept shows that you don’t really have to go big to experience the great outdoors. Granted, this is a far cry from regular campers or even tents, but it’s enough to offer basic comforts to a couple over a couple of days. For such a tiny car, it’s a huge accomplishment, if only virtual.
