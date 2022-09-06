The Mercedes-Benz Vito Is Getting Another Facelift, Albeit a More Comprehensive One

Subsequent to its first mid-cycle refresh, dating back to 2020, the Mercedes-Benz Vito will be getting another one, which will be more comprehensive.
Spied testing in a premiere, a couple of months after the facelifted EQV was spotted in the open, this prototype of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz Vito had its front and rear ends under wraps, suggesting that this is where the visual novelties will be found.
Changes will revolve around the bumper and grille, which will be new, and in all likelihood, we are looking at different headlamps too. The vinyl stickers were applied to a part of the rear bumper, the entire mid-section of the tailgate (for new logo purposes), complete with the taillights, and the third brake light above the rear windscreen, as it is these parts that were revised. The profile remains unchanged.
Even though it has yet to open up to the camera, the cabin of the 2024 Vito should get some of the updates of the facelifted EQV, with emphasis on the word allegedly, including a new MBUX infotainment system that will be very similar to the unit found in the brand’s passenger cars. The air vents will be new, and it should also feature an improved digital instrument cluster. Chances are that the revised upholstery and trim will round off the makeover in the cockpit.
Since this is another mid-cycle refresh, and not a new generation, the upcoming Vito should retain its predecessor’s powertrains, some of which could be updated with emphasis on burning less fuel, and emitting fewer carbon dioxide emissions. As for the unveiling date, our spy photographers believe that it will premiere sometime in 2023, maybe at the same time as the EQV and V-Class. By the time it starts arriving at dealers in selected markets, the facelifted Vito should be a 2024 model.
