The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT Marco Polo: Electric Camper Van Kitted Out With All You Need

It comes fully furnished in the most ingenious configuration possible, ready for outdoor activities and journeys right out of the gate. For the moment, it is dubbed the Concept EQT Marco Polo, but the series production version is just around the corner, with its public debut expected to take place in the second half of 2023.
The basis of this adventurous machine is the all-new Mercedes-Benz EQT, the long-wheelbase variant. It is an all-electric small van specially designed for families and individuals who enjoy leisure activities and expect their day-to-day experience with such a vehicle to be as simple and comfortable as possible.
Although the small electric van retains compact exterior dimensions, it offers an interior living space as practical and comprehensive as possible. It provides nearly the same interior versatility and utility as the conventionally powered T-Class, benefiting from the underbody installation of the battery and a lowered center of gravity.
electric motor that produces a maximum torque of 180 lb-ft (245 Nm) of torque and a peak output of 122 PS (120 hp). The battery offers a 45 kWh capacity and sits neatly in a crash-protected underbody area right in front of the rear axle.
Moreover, the EQT can be easily charged at a 22 kW rate with alternating current (AC) using the onboard charger. Direct current (DC) rapid charging stations may charge the high-voltage batteries even more quickly, taking significant advantage of the available 80 kW DC charger, lowering waiting times to about 38 minutes for a 10 to 80 percent plugged-in session.
The Concept EQT Marco Polo comes fitted with loads of camping equipment, including a pop-up roof fitted with an additional sleeping bed. Because of its ingenious scissor design, the pop-up roof can be easily raised at a moment's notice, having only a slight angle of inclination to the vehicle roof, enabling its occupants in the rear to stand upright without no issues whatsoever.
solar panel. It can either be opened all around or only by using a window-shaped zipped cut-out. The roof bed offers a decent sleeping area measuring 6.46 ft (1.97 m) by 3.18 ft (0.97 m) in superior comfort thanks to a custom-designed point-elastic disc spring system. A second sleeping area in the form of a foldable mattress measuring 6.56 ft (2 m) by 3.77 ft ( 1.15 m) is located at the rear of the van.
Due to their minimal weight and ease of movement, the bed or kitchen unit may be quickly and seamlessly installed and get ready to use or removed if they are not required. The kitchen area comes beautifully finished in a sleek, modern anthracite theme, which perfectly complements the all-electric van's luxurious interior.
kitchen unit utilizes a drawer mechanism system. It comes with a flexible detachable gas cartridge cooker, a 15-liter compressor refrigerator box, and a sink equipped with a 12-liter water tank. Additional drawers are used to store the much-needed cutlery, crockery, and food supplies.
Along with the optional cooking unit, there are also two camping seats and a table available. The table has two different feet included, one of which is designed to be mounted inside the vehicle and another one that enables the dining table to be installed outside of the van for an outdoor meal experience, marking a first in this segment.
Maybe the most noteworthy design feature of the Concept EQT Marco Polo is the fact that, within less than five minutes, two people can remove all pieces of interior furniture with great ease. This implies that, if necessary, the all-electric tiny camper van may also be utilized as a regular daily driving vehicle. Furthermore, thanks to its height of fewer than 6.6 ft (2 m), the camper van will be able to access all standard garages, multi-story vehicle parks, and car washes without any issues.
