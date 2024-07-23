The Mercedes-AMG GLE 800 Coupe Is Here With Numerous Mods

No, Mercedes-AMG does not have a new range-topping GLE Coupe in its family, as this project came from Roadshow International and bears Brabus' signature on it, boasting multiple modifications and smiling for the camera in Atlanta, Georgia.
Since its new given name, the Mercedes-AMG (the tuner actually says Benz) GLE 800, has likely made you wonder what lies under the hood, we will start by reporting on the oily bits. Power obviously comes from the familiar 4.0L bi-turbo V8, which produces an impressive output.
Mind you, it's not 800 metric horsepower, which would translate to 789 brake horsepower and 588 kilowatts, but 801 brake horses. It comes out to 812 metric horses and 598 kilowatts. The thrust is rated at 750 pound-foot (1,017 Nm). The tuner says that due to the extra oomph, this Mercedes GLE Coupe has a 195 mph (314 kph) top speed and does 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds.
How does it stack up next to the stock Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+ Coupe? Well, the latter needs 3.7s to reach 60 mph (97 kph). The handcrafted 4.0L V8 develops 603 horsepower (612 ps/450 kW) and pushes out 627 pound-foot (850 Nm). Thus, the tuned variant is nearly one second faster and has almost 200 horsepower more to play with. For what it's worth, it is only one-tenth slower than the mighty Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
AMG's entry sills still greet users upon opening the doors. Inside, this Mercedes GLE 800 Coupe sports additional touches, including carbon fiber trim and a starlight headliner. The tuner didn't go crazy on the interior, as it features the same black leather upholstery with the occasional Alcantara touch, which seems to have come from the factory.
Roadshow International is now helping the mega-tuned GLE Coupe enjoy its fifteen minutes of online fame on its social media, where it revealed a lot of things about it, joined by an extensive photo gallery. The company states that this vehicle used to be for sale, yet it found a new home in no time. We have no idea how much its new owner paid for it, but we know it was a lot of money.
Now, we're not necessarily fans of the Mercedes GLE Coupe (or other crossover coupes, for that matter), but having a high-rider that can smoke a lot of supercars in a straight-line sprint sure is exciting. So, what's your take on this one?
Mind you, it's not 800 metric horsepower, which would translate to 789 brake horsepower and 588 kilowatts, but 801 brake horses. It comes out to 812 metric horses and 598 kilowatts. The thrust is rated at 750 pound-foot (1,017 Nm). The tuner says that due to the extra oomph, this Mercedes GLE Coupe has a 195 mph (314 kph) top speed and does 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds.
How does it stack up next to the stock Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+ Coupe? Well, the latter needs 3.7s to reach 60 mph (97 kph). The handcrafted 4.0L V8 develops 603 horsepower (612 ps/450 kW) and pushes out 627 pound-foot (850 Nm). Thus, the tuned variant is nearly one second faster and has almost 200 horsepower more to play with. For what it's worth, it is only one-tenth slower than the mighty Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
Besides messing around with the engine, Brabus has also updated other aspects. The vehicle has a complete body kit, a custom grille, a stainless steel exhaust system, refreshed brake calipers, a smoked exterior lighting package, tinted windows, a 0.8-inch (20 mm) lowered suspension, window tint, and several other touches. It rides on new 24-inch wheels with a black look, and the exterior paint finish is gray.
AMG's entry sills still greet users upon opening the doors. Inside, this Mercedes GLE 800 Coupe sports additional touches, including carbon fiber trim and a starlight headliner. The tuner didn't go crazy on the interior, as it features the same black leather upholstery with the occasional Alcantara touch, which seems to have come from the factory.
Roadshow International is now helping the mega-tuned GLE Coupe enjoy its fifteen minutes of online fame on its social media, where it revealed a lot of things about it, joined by an extensive photo gallery. The company states that this vehicle used to be for sale, yet it found a new home in no time. We have no idea how much its new owner paid for it, but we know it was a lot of money.
Now, we're not necessarily fans of the Mercedes GLE Coupe (or other crossover coupes, for that matter), but having a high-rider that can smoke a lot of supercars in a straight-line sprint sure is exciting. So, what's your take on this one?