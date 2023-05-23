The Mercedes-AMG Electric Scooter Is How You Emasculate Alpha Males

Mercedes-AMG. The simple mention of this term is enough to have people, car fans of less so, trembling with excitement. After all, it's a name that's become synonymous not only with borderline luxury cars, but with borderline luxury performance cars – and in this industry, it doesn't get any better than that.
The typical AMG owner is thus a person who knows what they're after, in terms of both what a car has to offer on the comfort front, and what it can do on the road. A person who, when they step out of their AMG, is wearing either a business suit during weekdays, or a casual outfit when out for a weekend at a track. An alpha male, true and true.
Feel free to try and change my mind, but for me a typical AMG customer will never, never, never be seen riding an electric scooter. And yet, this is exactly the product the German brand announced today: the Mercedes-AMG E-Scooter.
You all know how Mercedes and all its branches have committed to becoming all-electric businesses by the turn of the decade. Well, it seems simply fitting electric drivetrains in all the cars Mercedes makes is not enough, so this scooter has been designed as a "last mile solution."
The thing has been put together not by AMG per se (the company has no experience in these things), but by Swiss specialist Micro Mobility with assistance from AMG, as an evolution of the existing Mercedes-Benz E-Scooter.
It is powered by a 500 watt electric motor that allows it to accelerate to a top speed of 20 kph (12 mph). Acceleration is commanded by means of a twist grip for the ultimate kicks. The scooter gets its power from a 9.6 Ah battery, large enough to hold electricity for up to 40 km (25 miles).
So, nothing truly spectacular. I mean, how many times have you seen the exact same specs on other scooters, many of them much less high-profile? What's up, then, will all this AMG involvement?
It's all marketing gimmick, most likely. Sure, you do get the thing in the AMG-favorite matt black, with the proper markings and logos in all the right places, but really, is that all it takes for AMG to sell a branded electric scooter?
Probably, but not to the typical AMG customer, who will most likely feel a bit emasculated by this. This thing is not meant as a last-mile solution for AMG car owners, but as a full-time means of transport for those who can't afford a real, four-wheeled, many-horsepower AMG.
How much for this one, you ask? For reference, a similar abomination, the Xiaomi Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 electric scooter is going for well under $1,000. This one, however, will set one back at least the euros equivalent of $1,500.
