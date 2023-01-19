The MegaRexx Trucks MegaRaptor 7 Is One Macho Rig, Flaunts 46-Inch Tires

There’s no denying the F-250 is a big truck. For the peeps at MegaRexx Trucks, it simply isn’t big enough. Their newest creation is best described as an F-250 on steroids, a heavy-duty rig with adequate off-road chops.
Potentially considered a bro dozer by certain standards, the MegaRaptor 7 is an XXL-sized Raptor lookalike with seating for seven. The rearmost seats feature a power-folding mechanism sourced from the Expedition.
As you can tell from the featured picture, third-row passengers don’t need to worry in case of a rollover. A steel cage is neatly tucked under the removable fiberglass roof, and yes, the roof boasts two side windows and a rear window. It's also surprising how much legroom third-row passengers are offered, but on the other hand, remember that the F-250 Crew Cab 4x4 Lariat on which the MegaRaptor 7 is based features a long wheelbase.
Finished in Lithium Gray Metallic and upfitted with a trophy truck-inspired front bumper, the premium-oriented rig is 9 inches (23 centimeters) wider than an F-250 Crew Cab 4x4 Lariat. On each side, that is! The crazy numbers don’t end here, though. As the headline states, those Michelin XZL tires measure 46 by 15.5 inches. The 395/85R20 rubber is wrapped around military-grade wheels, as in MRAP-style aluminum wheels.
That acronym stands for Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected, a nameplate that you might know since the days of the Iraq War. The United States Department of Defense kicked off the MRAP program in 2007 due to an increase in IED attacks. Improvised explosive devices took the lives of many in that protracted armed conflict, which started in 2003 as a result of the 9/11 terror attacks conducted by Osama bin Laden’s terrorist cronies.
Recently sold for $169,950 as per the North Carolina-based company, the first of many MegaRaptor 7 trucks further sweetens the deal with 4.5-inch progressive coil springs from ICON Vehicle Dynamics. The rear end is managed by 5-inch leaf springs. Adjustable bump stops also need to be mentioned, together with King reservoir shocks, longer radius arms designed by MegaRexx Trucks, and an adjustable track bar from ICON.
The first example of the breed also packs dual steering stabilizers, 4.88:1 gears, a Pedal Commander Throttle Response Controller, second-row bucket seats upholstered in micro-perforated leather, heated and ventilated bucket seats for the front occupants, driver-side memory, and a twin-panel panoramic power moonroof. The laser-etched tailgate and rear bumper are highlights in their own right. Anzo switchback headlights and a 40-inch light bar can be found up front. As if the MegaRaptor 7 isn't imposing enough in comparison to stock HD trucks, a train horn hides behind the grille.
As for the exhaust system, don’t expect to hear the lovely burble of a Godzilla coming out of those dual tips. Given the sheer weight of this fellow, the guys and gals at MegaRexx Trucks preferred the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel over the better-sounding 7.3 engine. In this application, it makes 475 horsepower and a massive 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Nm) of torque.
As you can tell from the featured picture, third-row passengers don’t need to worry in case of a rollover. A steel cage is neatly tucked under the removable fiberglass roof, and yes, the roof boasts two side windows and a rear window. It's also surprising how much legroom third-row passengers are offered, but on the other hand, remember that the F-250 Crew Cab 4x4 Lariat on which the MegaRaptor 7 is based features a long wheelbase.
Finished in Lithium Gray Metallic and upfitted with a trophy truck-inspired front bumper, the premium-oriented rig is 9 inches (23 centimeters) wider than an F-250 Crew Cab 4x4 Lariat. On each side, that is! The crazy numbers don’t end here, though. As the headline states, those Michelin XZL tires measure 46 by 15.5 inches. The 395/85R20 rubber is wrapped around military-grade wheels, as in MRAP-style aluminum wheels.
That acronym stands for Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected, a nameplate that you might know since the days of the Iraq War. The United States Department of Defense kicked off the MRAP program in 2007 due to an increase in IED attacks. Improvised explosive devices took the lives of many in that protracted armed conflict, which started in 2003 as a result of the 9/11 terror attacks conducted by Osama bin Laden’s terrorist cronies.
Recently sold for $169,950 as per the North Carolina-based company, the first of many MegaRaptor 7 trucks further sweetens the deal with 4.5-inch progressive coil springs from ICON Vehicle Dynamics. The rear end is managed by 5-inch leaf springs. Adjustable bump stops also need to be mentioned, together with King reservoir shocks, longer radius arms designed by MegaRexx Trucks, and an adjustable track bar from ICON.
The first example of the breed also packs dual steering stabilizers, 4.88:1 gears, a Pedal Commander Throttle Response Controller, second-row bucket seats upholstered in micro-perforated leather, heated and ventilated bucket seats for the front occupants, driver-side memory, and a twin-panel panoramic power moonroof. The laser-etched tailgate and rear bumper are highlights in their own right. Anzo switchback headlights and a 40-inch light bar can be found up front. As if the MegaRaptor 7 isn't imposing enough in comparison to stock HD trucks, a train horn hides behind the grille.
As for the exhaust system, don’t expect to hear the lovely burble of a Godzilla coming out of those dual tips. Given the sheer weight of this fellow, the guys and gals at MegaRexx Trucks preferred the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel over the better-sounding 7.3 engine. In this application, it makes 475 horsepower and a massive 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Nm) of torque.