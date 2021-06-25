How The Manthey Performance Kit Helped Porsche Set a New Nurburgring Lap Record

Hacker Raises Fundamental Question Once Again: Who Owns Tesla Cars?

A lap record on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife has become the ultimate goal for many sports car manufacturers. Mercedes-AMG set a new one for the fastest production car last year with its monstrous GT Black Series, but crosstown rivals Porsche obliterated the feat with a Manthey-tuned GT2 RS last week.



On June 14, 2021, a joint team from Porsche and Manthey, highlighted by race driver and Nordschleife specialist Lars Kern, broke the production car lap record



Behind the wheel of a Porsche GT2 RS equipped with a Manthey Performance Kit, the German driver managed to complete a lap in 6:43.300 minutes on the 12.944-mile (20.832 km) track. On the old, shorter layout, which was used for many of the previous records, the car was clocked at 6:38.835 minutes. That made the upgraded GT2 RS about 9 seconds quicker than the stock 991.2 GT2 RS Kern drove four years ago.







Part of Porsche’s official accessory list, this track-focused upgrade consists of aerodynamic, chassis, and brake components specially developed for the 911 GT2 RS.



The first thing that catches the eye is the







The coilover suspension also gets comprehensively upgraded. The new high-performance shocks are three-way adjustable at the front and offer four settings to choose from at the rear.



For the braking system, the package adds special racing brake pads that reduce fading while improving responsiveness and control precision. Steel-encased brake lines ensure better durability and even more direct pedal feedback.



Finally, the package also includes magnesium wheels, with a 20-inch diameter at the front and 21-inches at the rear. They make the GT2 RS 25.1 pounds (11.4 kg) lighter and are available in five different colors.







In 1999, Manthey-Racing claimed the GT class victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours with the Porsche 911 GT3 R. The team also won



The company based just 1.9 miles (3 km) from the Nürburgring, in Meuspath, also produces a host of performance enhancements for several track-focused Porsche models like the 718 Cayman GT4, 911 G2 RS, or 911 GT2 RS.



