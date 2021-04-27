The Man Who Invented Apple’s Siri Joins Renault to Lead the Tech Revolution

5 The Things Android Auto Does Better than Apple’s CarPlay

Luc Julia worked for several high-profile tech companies, having joined HP . And while the tech revolution in the car sector is currently underway, automakers are trying to appoint as many high-profile figures as possible, with Renault recently confirming one big move in this regard.Luc Julia, who is best known as the man who co-invented Apple’s digital assistant Siri , is joining Group Renault as the Group Chief Scientific Officer.Needless to say, Luc Julia will be mostly involved in tech projects, and Renault has already confirmed that his area of expertise will be artificial intelligence, connectivity, and software.“He will act as an expert in fields as diverse as artificial intelligence, man-machine interfaces, connectivity and software. He will oversee the research and development of these technologies and innovations for their integration into the Group's product and service plan,” reads Renault's press release. “He will also interface with key players and partners in the sector, notably in the framework of the Software République. In order to accelerate the company's shift towards a value chain more focused on next generation services and products, Luc Julia will also be responsible for instilling the Tech culture within the functions and brands.”Luc Julia is the man who filed the patents for the very first iteration of Siri. He, therefore, laid the foundation of Siri back in 1997 together with a friend, and only two years later, he officially unveiled the so-called “The Assistant,” the technology that eventually gave birth to the concept of digital assistants.Luc Julia worked for several high-profile tech companies, having joined Apple in 2011, obviously to lead the development of Siri. Furthermore, he previously served as the Senior Vice President and CTO of Samsung Electronics, as well as the Chief Technologist of

