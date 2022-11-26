The "M" Rapide Is Angell Mobility's Idea of a 21st-Century Two-Wheeler, and It's Electric

Much on Angell there's isn't public, but we do know that they popped up on the international e-bike scene back in 2019, and today, they offer four distinct bicycles with which you can do what you typically do with an e-bike. However, clear styling differences set this brand apart from others on the market, and in a world where Chinese printing presses can shape everything from pens to bikes and even cars, fresh designs are sure to grab some attention, as is the case here.
Now, the moment I laid eyes on the M Rapide, I could easily tell that the manufacturer was doing things untraditionally. For example, the top tube is bent at an angle before it transforms into the seat stays, and as opposed to traditional styles, the seat tube then breaks through said top tube, leaving a gap under the rider. I'm not saying it's wrong - I'm sure Angell has worked out the dynamics – it just looks like I'm riding a gestating hunk of aluminum, ready to spit out little baby bikes.
Then there's the matter of that integrated handlebar design that just brings the shapes and lines of bicycles into the 21st century, possibly beyond. It's the sort of bike I imagine folks in a utopian society would be riding, and utopic is the way Angell wants things to be.
electronic components found on the Rapide. One way Angell kept the frame so lovely and sleek was by moving the battery pack to the rear of the EV. It's what you see sticking out at the back and over the wheel. No, it's not a cargo rack, but a removable battery pack that offers up to 50 kilometers (31 miles) of range in optimum settings. Considering a full charge is achieved in around two hours, it doesn't even matter that you may ride out that charge in just a few hours. Pull over, and while having a Saturday coffee break, recharge the Rapide and head back.
All the power you'll need to move around your city faster than you would with just legs is also found on the rear segment of the bike. A 250-watt motor is mounted to the rear wheel hub and offers enough spunk to assist you up to speeds of 25 kph (15.5 mph), so play around with the three levels of assistance.

Regarding pricing and all that, I mentioned that you dish out €2,740 for one of these, which is roughly $2,850 (at current exchange rates). But, the Rapide seems to only be available to European dealerships, so you'll clearly be tacking on some shipping costs for this 16.8-kilogram (37-pound) hunk of metal and wires. You're also buying the right to be different and stand out in your town, so consider that for a moment, especially if you like the limelight.
