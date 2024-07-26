The Lumen E10 Is Finally Here As the Next Evolution in Eco-Boating, Living, and Luxury

The boating industry has always been eco-friendly. But, ever since the appearance of motors and engines, it seems boating has been working backward to regain its green colors. That said, lo and behold, the E10, an electrified day boat aiming to bring about a shift in the waters near you.
Ok, so an electrified boat is nothing new, especially in this day and age. Still, it's not every day that those boats look and perform as exceptionally as the Lumen E10. With that in mind, I invite you to kick back for a few minutes and explore all this design has to offer. Once we're done, you may very well find yourself traveling to the Netherlands to take this beauty out for a spin.
First and foremost, allow me to point out a bit about the team behind the work: none other than Lumen Yachts, a crew that's actually been around since 2018 but only unveiled their first prototype in 2020, the E32. Well, four years later, the E10 makes its appearance, and may I add, this is no prototype. According to Lumen's website, there are 10 available build slots open for those of us who simply fall in love with what we see.
It is, however, important to note that the E10 isn't just Lumen's work. To bring this ravishing creature to life, Lumen also called upon the powers of the hearts and minds over at Mulder Design, a revered yachting design crew from the Netherlands.
More guest seating is found along the sides of the E10 as we move toward the bow, and space to maneuver around the deck is clearly present. There is also a head (bathroom), too. In all, this craft is designed to fit eight guests, but groups of up to 12 family members can also be accommodated.
But it's the hull that really brings it all together. At the bow, the E10 rises higher above any other point on the vessel, and as the gunwale is followed toward the rear, it begins to dip toward the sea, giving off what I can only describe as floating eye candy. The rear fins add even more kick to the already-present sharpness of the E10.
With styling out of the way, it's onto the good stuff, the electrical and eco-friendly magic the E10 has in store for us. All that starts off with the most important system on any EV, the battery bank and its BMS (battery management system). We're only told that the Lithium batteries are suitable for up to "5,000 journeys."
While Lumen doesn't mention just how much juice this EV has in store or how it's managed, they do state that up to 160 km (99 mi) of range is possible at cruising speed, so between 10 and 13 kph (8 mph). As for the propulsion system, Lumen says nothing here either. All we know is that top speed clocks out at a solid 35 kph (22 mph), so plenty of fun in the sun or cruising the local coastline. But let's not forget that all this is achieved with near-silent systems, so all you'll hear is laughter and the waves breaking the hull.
Compared to the Arc One, again, the E10 lacks in some areas but is the clear winner in others. We could compare the E10 to vessels like the Candela C-8, but hydrofoiling boats are another story. But, believe it or not, the E10 beats the C-8 in terms of range, and that ship can literally fly.
But, as great as the E10 sounds and looks, we don't yet know how much cash this puppy will require to own. We'll just have to be a tad more patient as this beauty has only recently been unveiled, or you can give Lumen a call and go from there; I highly recommend trying this one before buying it. It'll just streamline the whole process, leaving you with a new boat and one that's bound to put your local marina's watchlist for all the right reasons.
Now, diving into this machine, let's first begin with those looks that are sure to catch your eye. As we can see, functional minimalism is key here, with the rear of the E10 showcasing a nifty little beach club or diving platform, a massive central lounge bed that appears to be floating, and a simple yet elegant cockpit from where to direct the boat.
That streamlined hull also has an effect on the boat's efficiency, and the materials and building methods used yield a hull that's 50% lighter than those built with traditional methods; what we see weighs 2,800 kg. (6,173 lbs). That fast-displacement hull also provides added efficiency, which is key when working with electric drivetrains.
The question now remains: how does the E10 compare to other e-vessels on the market? Well, it all depends on your viewpoint. For example, if we compare the E10 to the X Shore 1, the E10 comes with a better range, styling, and lifestyle, but it's not as fast.
