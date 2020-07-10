The Love Love – A French Chop-Shop Dream

Open Google and type in 'sinking ship.' Among most actual sinking ships, you’ll also find this fish-out-of-water, the Love Love. However, your brain will have very mixed feelings as to what is happening in the photo. She’s sinking! But then, why is this dude so relaxed? That’s because she is not really sinking. The Love Love, with its panicky design, is made that way.
This twist upon conventional reality is the work of artist Julien Berthier. A French artist with a knack for just about anything artsy, from interior design, to painting to etching and sculptures, his imagination spawned this idea. From there he set out to manifest it into our common reality, as any artist would.
Sure, it’s not your usual superyacht you’ll find on our yacht with all the luxuries in the world, but even those guys will end up taking photos of this quirky contraption as you roll by. Probably even bethe talk of the diner party.
Now, she’s not just for show, and even though she’s stolen a few art shows, she is fully functional. She’s been out on the water quite a few times, driven by Berthier himself. Just imagine it for a moment. It’s Sunday. You and your significant other are up for messing with some people’s brains.
You find a little cove to hide in or some cliffs to hide your presence until the waters are teeming with life. You power up the engine to your Titanic and start to cruise slowly into view.
Soon enough, you’ll be encircled by jet-skis and boats coming to the rescue. “Want some steak?” you’ll ask the first ones in. The rest just get a cold one. I think it’s a great way to make a few friends and even end up on the front page of the local news, as it has been the case anyway. Possibly even get a fine.
With a name like Love Love you can guess how many people fit on this thing. But I’m not gonna get into any sort of discussion regarding the symbolism the Love Love presents by being in an ever-capsizing state. There is no mention to any sort of living quarter, suites, butlers, minisubs or helipads so she seems only to be good for a quick stand-up show at your local harbor.
Doesn’t matter, though. If you’re like me, with a weird sense of humor and enjoy never before seen objects created by fun minds, then the Love Love will definitely brighten up your day. If it hasn’t already.
