The Lousy Omen of Schleswig-Holstein: The Battleship That Unfurled the Bloodiest War Ever

September 1, 1939, the Baltic Sea. At 04:45 AM, Captain at Sea Gustav Kleikamp sends a short order through the intercom. Two minutes later, 11.1-inch shells started falling on the Polish garrison of Westerplatte. World War II began with a naval artillery attack from the SMS Schleswig-Holstein. However, the ship that shelled its path in history was a meager pre-WWI relic with mediocre capabilities.