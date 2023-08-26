The Lotus Type 66: How Clive Chapman Resurrected His Father's Lost Can-Am Dream

Lotus, the legendary British sports car maker founded in 1948, has taken the automotive world by surprise with the debut of the Type 66, a track-only car that revives a forgotten project from the brand's rich racing history.
The Type 66 pays homage to a prototype design conceived in 1966 by Geoff Ferris, a draughtsman from Team Lotus, at the behest of the company's visionary founder, Colin Chapman, who intended to create a racecar that would participate in the 1970 Can-Am Series. Regrettably, the prototype never came to life, as Chapman remained fully dedicated to competing in Formula 1 championships.
Consequently, the project remained confined only to technical drawings and scale models, never to be fully realized in physical form. The newly launched Type 66 is a modern reinterpretation of that visionary concept, blending the most beautiful aspects of the classic Lotus design with cutting-edge racing technology and performance.
The Type 66 was revealed at the prestigious 2023 Monterey Car Week in California, USA, at the 'The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering,' and is set to become one of the most exclusive cars ever produced by Lotus, with only ten units available, each rumored to cost more than £1 million.
The car was unveiled by Clive Chapman, son of Lotus founder Colin Chapman, who expressed his pride and excitement for this unique project that honors his father's legacy, being built from the ground up to be a formidable racing machine that can compete against the best of today's GT3 cars.
Running under the FIA group 7 category, the series was governed by minimal rules, allowing unlimited engine sizes and forced induction solutions, unrestricted aerodynamics, and creative designs. The result was some of the fastest and most impressive machines ever seen on a racetrack, with horsepower reaching over 1000 hp or even 1500 hp in some cases.
The series allowed many of the most acclaimed drivers from the 60s and 70s to showcase their skills, including Bruce McLaren, Mario Andretti, Phill Hill, Jackie Oliver, and many others.
During those times, Lotus founder Colin Chapman wanted to take motorsports domination to a new level by entering the Can-Am series in 1970. So, he commissioned his lead designer, Geoff Ferris, to create a prototype for a Group 7 racer. Sadly, the project was never allocated an actual type number, but it would most likely have been called the Lotus Type 66.
The early drawings showcase a prototype designed to compete with the best of Can-Am, featuring a sleek and highly aerodynamic bodywork featuring a cockpit enclosure and an elongated body, coupled with a mid-mounted V8 push-engine and a full-width wing integrated into the rear section of the vehicle. However, the Can-Am project never went beyond technical drawings and scale models, as Chapman's focus shifted to other racing programs, so the car was never to be built.
Now, more than half a century later, Lotus has brought history back to life with the world premiere of the Type 66 at the Monterey Car Week in California. The car is a modern reinterpretation of the original concept, combining classic Lotus design with cutting-edge racing technology and performance.
The Type 66 project owes a lot to Clive Chapman, as the original documents he provided allowed the Lotus Design team to bring the car to life. They determined that the vehicle would have shared many innovative features with the Lotus Type 72, one of Team Lotus' most successful F1 cars, such as side-mounted radiators, a distinctive tail section, and a cockpit enclosure. Documents also revealed that Emerson Fittipaldi, the legendary Lotus F1 driver, would have likely driven the Type 66 after the project would have been finalized.
The modern version of the Type 66 prototype features an updated driver compartment, an inboard fuel cell, a sequential transmission, and an anti-stall system. Also, the vehicle was built around a carbon fiber bodyshell that reduces weight and improves safety and performance.
The Type 66 is also a project that showcases Lotus's expertise in aerodynamics, a key element of its DNA for 75 years. The car has a low-slung front section that directs air from towards the rear, creating more downforce than its own weight at full speed. This improves its stability and performance and allows it to achieve incredible lap times.
The car is a unique project that Colin Chapman was personally involved in and that his son Clive Chapman helped to bring to life. Russell Carr, the Design Director of Lotus, said that they are incredibly proud of what they have achieved with the Type 66 and that it is not just a re-edition or a restomod but a completely new breed of Lotus, a commitment that their past glories that will continue to be reflected in their future endeavors.
The car has also been tested using advanced 'driver-in-the-loop' technology to see how it would perform on various race tracks around the world, such as Laguna Seca, Silverstone, Fuji, and Spa. The results show that the Type 66 can match or even surpass the performance of a modern GT3 car. On some circuits, such as Laguna Seca, the car could actually be quicker.
The car is powered by a V8 engine that is faithful to the original concept but tuned by Lotus to produce more than 830 (619 kW) horsepower and 550 lb-ft (746 Nm) of torque. Additionally, the engine features the so-called 'trumpet' air intake system, mounted on top, that smooths out the airflow, increases combustion efficiency, and enhances the overall response and drivability of the machine.
The Lotus Type 66 is a remarkable car that showcases Lotus's heritage and innovation. It is a car that revives a lost project from the 1960s and brings it to life with modern technology and performance. It is a tribute to Colin Chapman, the founder of Lotus, the visionary behind this project, and his son, Clive Chapman, the current managing director of Classic Team Lotus, who provided and cared for the original documents that made this daring project possible.
This unique project is a rare opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors to own a piece of Lotus history reinterpreted with a modern twist. After its world premiere at the Quail, where it attracted a lot of attention and admiration from the audience, the car was also displayed on the Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, one of the most prestigious events in the automotive world.
The Type 66 is a modern reinterpretation of the original concept, combining classic Lotus design with cutting-edge racing technology and performance that characterizes the Lotus brand today, and also a very exclusive and desirable car, as only ten units will be produced, each costing more than £1 million, or approximately $1,275,000.
A Can-Am racer for the 2020s
A vision that went beyond the span of time
Until now. One of the key figures behind the Type 66 project is Clive Chapman, the son of Lotus founder Colin Chapman and the managing director of Classic Team Lotus. He provided the sketches and designs that inspired the new car, which he discovered in a fireproof case that contained 28 rolls of microfilm, some of which had images of the original Can-Am project from September 1969, showing what could have been the Type 66, if Lotus had entered Can-Am in 1970.
A modern reinterpretation of an icon
The contemporary Lotus Design team, led by Russell Carr, used state-of-the-art computer software to digitize and reinterpret the original drawings supplied by Clive Chapman. They created 3D renders that gave a new perspective of the car and made some modifications to meet modern safety standards and driver expectations.
The result of more than 1,000 hours of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) work is more than 1764 lbs (800kg) of downforce at 150 mph (241 kph). This is far more than the original design would have achieved, enhancing both driver safety and vehicle performance.
The most exclusive Lotus
