The Long-Overdue Photo Mode Is Coming to GRID Legends Alongside Lots of Fixes

That time has come, as EA and Codemasters announced a new, free update is now available for GRID Legends, which brings the fan-favorite “Photo Mode.” Along with the new feature, Codemasters sneaked in a host of bug fixes and general improvements.
Available on all platforms, the new Photo Mode allows GRID Legends players to capture their favorite moments. Those with experience in photography will find a wide range of options to tweak and finely tune to make their pictures look stunning.
It’s also important to mention that the Photo Mode is available on a wide variety of GRID Legends’ game modes, including Race Creator, which should provide players with total creativity freedom when it comes to capturing in-game pictures.
Porsche, Fordzilla, The London Eye, Xite and many more to introduce the first GRID Legends Photo Mode Challenge.
The new Photo Mode Challenge is open to all GRID Legends players between July 8 and August 7. A new challenge will be presented every two days and the best images captured in Photo mode will be shared on the GRID Legends’ official website and potentially added in-game.
As far as the new patch goes, you can find below some of the changes included, but make sure to check out the full patch notes on the game’s website for more details:
General
Online
Performance/System/AI
Finally, Codemasters states that while some of the objective unlocking bugs have been resolved in this update, they are working to address the ones that are still present in the game. The same goes for notification flags, so if you find any issues with that know that they are likely to be fixes in a future update.
- Some additional ‘Summer’ livery patterns have been added
- Various situations that would cause the game to crash have been resolved
- Several instances of flickering vehicles or textures have been fixed
- Several issues relating to player logos have been fixed
- Several other minor bug fixes have been made
- ‘Whipping Along,’ ‘Demolished,’ and ‘Transformed,’ Achievements now longer unlock incorrectly
- Disabling AI will no longer instantly end a Classic Car-Nage event when set to ‘Offline’
- Flashbacks are now enabled in Weekly and Monthly Challenges
- The Fordzilla event no longer appears multiple times on the home screen
- Spectating Classic Car-Nage events now shows when others are wrecked
- Switching logos will now update the logo colours on Weekly and Monthly leaderboards
- Players no longer spawn with yellow health bars in Classic Car-Nage events
- Cross-play users can now be reinvited to a lobby they may have previously left
- Spectating an eliminated driver in Elimination events no longer causes camera issues
- The ‘Fully Upgraded - Renault R26’ event now unlocks correctly
- Event objective “Semi-Pro Touring Cars - Fully Upgraded - Classic Touring Car” now unlocks correctly
- Completing the “Fully Upgraded - Amateur Track Day” objective now passes correctly
- Completing any Semi-Pro Career Events no longer locks Gauntlet events
- Issues with registering damage at different speeds have been resolved
- Getting disqualified during ‘Catch my Drift?’ no longer passes the objective
- Completed Career events now add to the progress bar correctly
- Trophy icons no longer overlap on Driven to Glory results screens
- Screen no longer becomes blurred when colliding with barriers and using Flashback
- The ‘Motion Blur’ setting now functions correctly
- Multiple adjustments to AI behaviors have been made
