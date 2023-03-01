The Llama Is Back: Winamp Announces Historic Relaunch With New-Generation Features

If you’re not part of the Fortnite generation, chances are you remember Winamp, the media player that rocked the world in the early 2000s. After a long time in hiding, the application is now preparing for its grand return.
The iconic media player is getting a major overhaul that includes new-generation features and an expansion to more platforms.
Now operating under a company called Llama Group, previously known as Radionomy, Winamp will relaunch on March 15 with streaming capabilities. Its goal isn’t to become a Spotify rival, but to provide both creators and listeners with a completely new approach.
Winamp will allow content creators to manage their own subscription models. This means they will be able to configure different tiers to provide access to their content.
As such, subscribers won’t pay a unique price to access the entire content on the platform, but stick with a smaller fee for each artist. A new section called Fanzone will allow artists to manage subscriptions and configure recurring revenue sources.
Llama Group claims it’ll retain only a 15 percent cut of the revenue generated from subscriptions, so artists will receive 85 percent of the money they make on Winamp. Revenue can also be generated from exclusive content, copyrights, licenses, and NFTs.
The Fanzone will be directly integrated into Winamp to provide easy access for subscribers to their favorite content. The media player will also get a full overhaul, with a new interface and features already on their way to multiple platforms.
The original version of Winamp was exclusive to Windows users. The modern successor will also make its way to mobile devices, so it’ll also be available in the car with Android phones and iPhones. A web-based version is also coming. The parent company hasn’t revealed if Android Auto and CarPlay integration is planned.
Content creators will get access to Winamp on March 15. The platform will open its doors to users on April 15, as the parent company wants to give artists enough time to set up their custom tiers and prices. Winamp will allow not only music, but also podcasts, audiobooks, and radio station integration.
Llama Group’s numbers are impressive, to say the least. The company says that Winamp is still used by 83 million listeners across the world. It hopes the platform would attract over 1 million artists that would bring their content to Winamp.
Despite no longer receiving any major updates in the last decade, Winamp continues to run almost flawlessly on new-generation Windows. However, as the market has evolved to a subscription-based model, this traditional concept can hardly survive, so the overhaul of Winamp could breathe new life into an application that many of us considered a must-have nearly two decades ago.
