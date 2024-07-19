"The Lion" Camper Van Pairs a Rugged Exterior With a Warm, Ski Lodge-Inspired Interior

The irresistible appeal of the open road and outdoor exploration has contributed to a tremendous growth in the popularity of camper vans, to the point that they are now seen as the ultimate adventure vehicles. Travel lovers and nomads love camper vans for their incredible versatility and their ability to offer both reliable transportation and comfortable accommodation.
Apart from the perfect combination of mobility, drivability, and convenience it provides, a camper van can be customized and designed to be exactly what you want it to be, from beach house to luxury hotel room to cozy mountain cabin and more. The greatest thing about these vehicles is that they give you the freedom to make anywhere home, which makes them perfect for exploring the great outdoors.
The camper van we're discussing today perfectly embodies the spirit of adventure and freedom to explore new places. Based on a 2023 MAN TGE 3.180 4x4 panel van, this amazing camping rig is called "The Lion" and pairs a rugged exterior with a warm, ski lodge-inspired interior. If we are to be honest, this is more than just a mode of transportation; it's a comfortable home away from home that allows adventurous souls to discover the world at their own pace.
This camper van conversion is the creation of Harper's Vans & Recreation, a small UK-based van outfitter that aims to "bring dreams to life with an ecological and sustainable focus." Designed with welcoming accommodation for four people (with the possibility of extending it to six thanks to a rooftop-mounted Tentbox Cargo 2.0) and specific features for off-grid living, this build is a functional home on wheels for boondocking.
There are also two ladders, one on the side and the other at the rear, leading to the fancy roof deck with built-in loungers. Other exterior additions meant to facilitate outdoor exploration and nature enjoyment include the Thule roof-mounted bike rack, a spare tire, and an awning that extends the living space to the outside.
Moving on to the interior of the Lion camper van, it is beautifully executed and provides a sense of comfort, warmth, and functionality. As mentioned earlier, under its rather self-effacing black exterior, this build hides a chic ski lodge with a contemporary twist. It stands out with its extensive use of natural materials and a unique layout that maximizes space. Highlighting the ski chalet aesthetic, almost every surface inside this van is adorned with smooth, chunky, live-edge oak, complemented by a wood-clad ceiling, natural wood flooring, and silver-gray custom cabinetry with fine gold fittings.
The living quarters comprise a compact but well-accoutered kitchen, a convertible lounge that turns into a sleeping space, and a fixed rear bed, offering a cozy retreat after a day of outdoor exploration. There is also a spacious garage at the back with a slide-out storage tray so you can carry camping and outdoor sports gear and equipment.
As you slide open the side door, you first see the kitchen, which impresses with a meticulously crafted live-edge oak worktop and a hand-hammered round copper sink, which give the space a rustic look. However, the cooking space inside this van offers modern functionality. It comes equipped with a Dometic Coolmatic CRX50 fridge, a single-burner gas hob with tempered glass lid, and a compact microwave tucked away inside a cupboard.
At the rear of the van, the team at Harper's Vans & Recreation fitted a widthwise fixed master bed, which comes with an extension over the lounge area for creating a longitudinal king-size bed. Finally, The Lion is also equipped with a Tentbox rooftop tent that can sleep two more adults, basically making this build a six-berth campervan.
As mentioned, there is no interior bathroom, but a removable Thetford PortaPotti is neatly tucked away in the kitchen cabinet. It's not an ideal solution as you don't get too much privacy when using the toilet, but it's a compromise the outfitter has made in order to increase seating and sleeping capacity. However, campers can always invest in a solar-powered shower bag and a shower tent awning to make up for the lack of a dedicated restroom inside the van.
Other noteworthy features include a huge skylight in the center of the van, a secondary skylight with ventilation fan, and an incredible rooftop deck with built-in loungers that offer a vantage point for enjoying the surrounding views, whether you're parked near a lake, on a serene beach, in the middle of a forest, or overlooking a high mountain.
With its rugged capability, eye-catching interior aesthetics, and generous sleeping capacity, the Lion camper van offers a unique way to explore the outdoors and enjoy the beauty of nature, all from the comfort of a well-equipped home on wheels.
The camper van we're discussing today perfectly embodies the spirit of adventure and freedom to explore new places. Based on a 2023 MAN TGE 3.180 4x4 panel van, this amazing camping rig is called "The Lion" and pairs a rugged exterior with a warm, ski lodge-inspired interior. If we are to be honest, this is more than just a mode of transportation; it's a comfortable home away from home that allows adventurous souls to discover the world at their own pace.
This camper van conversion is the creation of Harper's Vans & Recreation, a small UK-based van outfitter that aims to "bring dreams to life with an ecological and sustainable focus." Designed with welcoming accommodation for four people (with the possibility of extending it to six thanks to a rooftop-mounted Tentbox Cargo 2.0) and specific features for off-grid living, this build is a functional home on wheels for boondocking.
A simple glance at the exterior of this van is enough to tell you that this is a no-expense-spared build ready for any adventure. To enhance the functionality of this van conversion, the builder added an extensive list of exterior upgrades, including 17" Black Rhino Warlord DDT alloy wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich black all-terrain tires, vinyl wrap on the rocker panels, SEIKEL snorkel, exterior lighting, and two-way passive roll cage speakers with colored lights.
There are also two ladders, one on the side and the other at the rear, leading to the fancy roof deck with built-in loungers. Other exterior additions meant to facilitate outdoor exploration and nature enjoyment include the Thule roof-mounted bike rack, a spare tire, and an awning that extends the living space to the outside.
Moving on to the interior of the Lion camper van, it is beautifully executed and provides a sense of comfort, warmth, and functionality. As mentioned earlier, under its rather self-effacing black exterior, this build hides a chic ski lodge with a contemporary twist. It stands out with its extensive use of natural materials and a unique layout that maximizes space. Highlighting the ski chalet aesthetic, almost every surface inside this van is adorned with smooth, chunky, live-edge oak, complemented by a wood-clad ceiling, natural wood flooring, and silver-gray custom cabinetry with fine gold fittings.
Though ingeniously laid out to make efficient use of the available square footage and increase seating and sleeping capacity, the floor plan might not be to everyone's taste, as it lacks an interior bathroom. Four people can travel safely inside this van, with two swivel seats in the cab and another pair of Aguti folding seats fitted with seatbelts in the center of the van.
The living quarters comprise a compact but well-accoutered kitchen, a convertible lounge that turns into a sleeping space, and a fixed rear bed, offering a cozy retreat after a day of outdoor exploration. There is also a spacious garage at the back with a slide-out storage tray so you can carry camping and outdoor sports gear and equipment.
As you slide open the side door, you first see the kitchen, which impresses with a meticulously crafted live-edge oak worktop and a hand-hammered round copper sink, which give the space a rustic look. However, the cooking space inside this van offers modern functionality. It comes equipped with a Dometic Coolmatic CRX50 fridge, a single-burner gas hob with tempered glass lid, and a compact microwave tucked away inside a cupboard.
In traveling mode, next to the kitchen, you'll find the extra pair of seatbelted seats. But in camp mode, these seats can lie flat inside the bench seating and make way to a U-shaped lounge with a swivel table in between. When night comes, the flexible lounge can be turned into two twin beds or a large double bed for two or three people when combined with the center table.
At the rear of the van, the team at Harper's Vans & Recreation fitted a widthwise fixed master bed, which comes with an extension over the lounge area for creating a longitudinal king-size bed. Finally, The Lion is also equipped with a Tentbox rooftop tent that can sleep two more adults, basically making this build a six-berth campervan.
As mentioned, there is no interior bathroom, but a removable Thetford PortaPotti is neatly tucked away in the kitchen cabinet. It's not an ideal solution as you don't get too much privacy when using the toilet, but it's a compromise the outfitter has made in order to increase seating and sleeping capacity. However, campers can always invest in a solar-powered shower bag and a shower tent awning to make up for the lack of a dedicated restroom inside the van.
As usual, the most important things that make it possible for you to make incredible memories are the things you can't see. The Lion comes with high-quality insulation and climate control systems to provide comfort in any weather conditions. What's more, it boasts advanced off-grid capabilities, including an intelligent electrical system with Victron components and flexible solar panels affixed to the Tentbox.
Other noteworthy features include a huge skylight in the center of the van, a secondary skylight with ventilation fan, and an incredible rooftop deck with built-in loungers that offer a vantage point for enjoying the surrounding views, whether you're parked near a lake, on a serene beach, in the middle of a forest, or overlooking a high mountain.
With its rugged capability, eye-catching interior aesthetics, and generous sleeping capacity, the Lion camper van offers a unique way to explore the outdoors and enjoy the beauty of nature, all from the comfort of a well-equipped home on wheels.