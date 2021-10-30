5 Huge Barn Houses 25 Unrestored Classics, They Can Be Yours for Only $80K

The Lincoln Continental Redesign May Have Saved the Brand in the 1960s

Lincoln was teetering on the brink of failure in 1961 and Ford Vice President Robert McNamara had his hand on the plug ready to take the brand off life support following massive losses on the 1958 through 1960 Continentals. 9 photos



The pair of concept cars for the 1961 Thunderbird by Elwood Engel featured a squared-off look that would become the fresh Lincoln. The suicide doors, originally fashioned to allow easier rear-seat access, made the design work.



Such rear-hinged doors were dubbed ‘



This 1965 Lincoln Continental, painted in a factory-correct platinum white with a white leather interior, is powered by a 430ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.



It was restored in 2008 and as a result of that work, the convertible top was repaired, the interior was reupholstered, all trim was re-chromed, the suspension was rebuilt as were the brakes, engine, and transmission.



The example here includes a power convertible top, air conditioning, power antenna, an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor, electronic ignition, AM/FM radio, power windows and locks, power-adjustable front seats, and rear-hinged suicide doors.



The 15″ steel wheels are outfitted with whitewall tires and the brakes are power-assisted front discs and rear drum. The suspension also went through a full restoration. The current owner says the shock absorbers, bushings, tie rods and ball joints were all replaced. As for the brakes, components such as pads and shoes, wheel cylinders and calipers were also refitted and a new master cylinder was installed as well.



The power soft top folds into the trunk, and it opens and closes via hydraulic cylinders. The top is controlled by a switch on the dashboard - or an electronic remote.



Inside there’s a 120-mph speedometer, four auxiliary gauges and a clock are set in the dash. The odometer reads 68,000 miles but only counts up to five digits.



This example is on the block and still relatively affordable, but there are six days left in the auction.

