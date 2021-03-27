The Lexus EV Invites You to “Experience Amazing” With a Yoke-Like Steering Wheel

We’re just days away from the full reveal of Lexus’ new brand vision, which will be materialized in a concept car that may or may not make it into production. What better time than now to drop a new teaser, then?
Lexus has been teasing this big release since December last year, when Koji Sato, Chief Branding Officer and Lexus International President, promised that spring would see the unveiling of “our new brand vision, along with a new concept, which illustrates our intentions for the future and marking the beginning of the next generation of Lexus.”
From this, it sounds like the concept will only serve as a platform for showcasing future technologies and directions of the Lexus brand, but the possibility of the concept being made into a production vehicle was never ruled out completely. At least, not officially.
Regardless of whether Lexus’ upcoming concept will be turned into a production car or not, we’re to expect a yoke-like steering wheel, according to the latest teaser. This is an odd choice, but it’s perhaps less so considering that Tesla introduced it on the Model S and X refresh earlier this year. Whether it’s legal in the U.S. is a matter the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is yet to decide on.
In the latest teaser, Lexus invites us to #ExperienceAmazing. The short video is available at the bottom of the page. It shows a four-seater that resembles a nervous system or looks as if made of electricity, a stylistic choice that adds drama and helps with keeping the shroud of mystery. Even so, you can clearly see the flat battery in the floor, so the vehicle will presumably be using Lexus’ Direct4 next generation electric drive control technology, as speculated before.
When the sparkly things fade out, you see a man’s hands on a yoke-like steering wheel. “Many wonder what the future will look like, but few ask how it will feel,” the video says, hinting that this Lexus Concept or Concept Car will be less about aesthetics and more about the experience of driving itself.
The full reveal is scheduled for March 30, 2021, at 6 a.m. ET.
