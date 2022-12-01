The Legendary Mazda 787B – The Only Rotary-Powered Car To Win at Le Mans

More Coverstories:

2023 Ford Ranger Platinum Is a Forbidden Fruit in America, and It Shouldn’t Be

Meet the Blob vB3, a Mobile Home With Endless Functionality Under That Egg-Shaped Exterior

The Airwheel Smart Luggage Is a Motorized Carry-On Scooter Hybrid for the Laziest Traveler

Think NASA's SLS Rocket is Bonkers? Block 1B Will Be Even More Insane and Carry More Stuff

U.S. Residents Can Now Electrify Their Classic Cars With this Innovative Electrogenic Kit