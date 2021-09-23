5 Three New Big Android Auto Features Currently in the Works

4 New Android Auto Update Released with Major Changes Under the Hood

3 Waze Acting Up on Android Auto, Google Maps Not Really an Option Either

2 This Home-Made Raspberry Pi Car Computer Is the Best Way to Run Wireless Android Auto

The Latest VLC Update Comes with Big News for Android Auto Users

VLC is one of the most popular media players on the desktop, but at the same time, it has also become a must-have application on mobile too. 6 photos



And it’s this local library the one that’s getting some good news as part of the latest VLC update, as the new version released to Android devices makes it easier to browse and play your favorite tunes using a massively improved navigation system.



The UI comes with large thumbnails to show the last added tracks, your history, and an option to shuffle all songs in your library. The tabs at the top of the screen include shortcuts for home, playlists, the library, and streams.



Furthermore, if you open the library, you can now view your songs by artists, albums, tracks, and genres, so in theory, it’s much easier to find a specific track on Android Auto now.



VideoLAN says it has also improved its Android Auto support in other regards, so the app offers better search capabilities, as well as improved pagination and cover synchronization. More media info is also displayed as part of



As you can see in the screenshots here, using VLC on Android Auto is as straightforward as it gets, and this is something critical for drivers out there, especially because apps like these shouldn’t require them to take their eyes off the road for too long.



So right now, VLC remains one of the best media players out there, though it’s important to keep in mind its role is to provide easy access to your local library, unlike services like And thanks to support for Android Auto , VLC is bringing its state-of-the-art media playback capabilities to the car as well, all with a very straightforward approach that lets you easily access your local library.And it’s this local library the one that’s getting some good news as part of the latest VLC update, as the new version released to Android devices makes it easier to browse and play your favorite tunes using a massively improved navigation system.The UI comes with large thumbnails to show the last added tracks, your history, and an option to shuffle all songs in your library. The tabs at the top of the screen include shortcuts for home, playlists, the library, and streams.Furthermore, if you open the library, you can now view your songs by artists, albums, tracks, and genres, so in theory, it’s much easier to find a specific track on Android Auto now.VideoLAN says it has also improved its Android Auto support in other regards, so the app offers better search capabilities, as well as improved pagination and cover synchronization. More media info is also displayed as part of version 3.4 on Android As you can see in the screenshots here, using VLC on Android Auto is as straightforward as it gets, and this is something critical for drivers out there, especially because apps like these shouldn’t require them to take their eyes off the road for too long.So right now, VLC remains one of the best media players out there, though it’s important to keep in mind its role is to provide easy access to your local library, unlike services like Spotify and Deezer which are specifically focused on media streaming through an active Internet connection.