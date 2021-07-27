The Latest Military Aircraft Tech to Be Showcased at U.S. Navy League Event

When you say “Collins Aerospace”, the first thing that comes to mind is the image of aircraft and helicopters, mostly for military and defense applications. But there’s much more behind an amazing aircraft than we know. From interior features to intelligence equipment, communication systems and a whole range of other technologies. Collins will be showcasing some of that at a major upcoming event.
“Sea-Air-Space 2021” is the U.S. Navy League’s Global Maritime Exposition, which will take place at the Gaylord National Harbor, between August 1 and August 4. A major player in the aerospace industry, Collins will be presenting some of its latest military aircraft technology.
With virtual reality playing an increasingly important role in combat readiness, training systems based on a “train like you fight” concept are becoming an essential asset for U.S. troops. Collin’s TCTS II (Tactical Combat Training System Increment) is the only air-combat training system with security certification for highly secure training, including 5th-gen and 4th-gen fighters.
With the TCTS II, military aircraft can train in real-world environments, while operating at full potential. It’s also flexible enough for small squadron to large-force exercises and it’s able to connect the entire fleet, from fighter jets to maritime assets and ground-based assets.
According to Collins, its MS-110 and MS-177 family of systems (FoS) is capable of delivering better image resolution and improved coverage area per hour than any other Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) sensor currently used by the U.S. military. Another new addition in the company’s portfolio is the ACES 5 ejection seat, which complies to MIL-HDBK-516C safety standards and provides a drogue parachute that can deploy faster than standard ones.
The aerospace company will also be showcasing various components, from sonar windows and composite components for submarines, to a Collins Goodrich helicopter rescue hoist that makes rescue missions easier and more effective.
Last but not least, Collins will also be presenting Health and Usage Management System (HUMS), an important asset for tracking and analyzing flight data, based on information from the engine, rotor and drive train. The result is a comprehensive database that helps with logistics and planning for the entire fleet.
