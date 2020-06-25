The Latest Google Maps Update Makes Street View a Lot More Useful

More specifically, the Google Maps Street View mode now includes pins that allow you to view more information for specific locations.For example, if you’re exploring a street full of restaurants, you can see small pins on the street-level imagery which when clicked provide additional information, such as the location name and the Google rating. In other words, you can view some details that are typically displayed on the Google search results page right in Street View.For the time being, the new feature appears to be limited to just a small number of users, so most likely, Google is only trying to get more feedback before giving the go-ahead for everyone.At this point, it looks like the new markers show up on Street View in the Android app and on the web, so it’s most likely enabled by a server-side switch. In other words, there’s not much you can do to try these out, as Google is the only one who decides who gets it.It’s not yet known when and if iOS users are supposed to get the same capabilities, but there’s a chance that Android and the web versions of Google Maps are currently prioritized.Needless to say, this is quite a useful feature for everyone relying on Google Maps for exploring new locations across the world. And of course, it also comes in handy for route planning, as it makes it a lot easier to discover points of interest and determine their location more accurately.It’ll probably take some time until the new info becomes available in all cities across the world since there’s a lot of data that needs to be accurate, so we’re guessing that at first, only those in the United States will get to try out the new feature.