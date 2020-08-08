The Latest Google Maps Update Comes with an Unpleasant Surprise for Some Users

One of the best features of Google Maps on mobile devices is the Street View integration, so technically, the only thing you need to do to view street-level imagery is to just drop a pin on the map.
This sounds pretty basic, right? Right. But according to a bunch of Apple users, this isn’t as easy as it sounds after the latest Google Maps updates.
More specifically, it looks like the update to version 5.49 introduced something rather strange in the way you can access Street View imagery, so you can no longer use a pin to launch the feature.
As others have discovered, what you must do instead is actually search for a specific location and only then you are provided with the Street View thumbnail in the lower part of the screen. But of course, this isn’t really the most convenient way to launch Street View, and some are afraid that this approach is something that comes by design in the latest Google Maps update.
I’m pretty sure this isn’t the intended behavior for Google Maps users, simply because making Street View as easy to use as possible has always been a priority for the Mountain View-based search giant.
What’s more, no such change has been implemented in the Android version of Google Maps, so most likely, it’s just a small glitch that Google will probably correct in the coming updates.
For the time being, there’s not much you can do to bring back the old way of launching Street View on an iOS device. On the other hand, if you haven’t updated to Google Maps version 5.49, you might want to wait a little bit until a new version goes live just to stick with the correct Street View launching options.
Google is yet to acknowledge the problems, so we don’t know when a new update could land.
